KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (October 30, 2025).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
USD $ 281.45 281.96 AED 76.77 77.56
EURO 326.85 330.10 SAR 75.02 75.64
GBP 372.14 376.25 INTERBANK 280.95 281.05
JPY 1.82 1.89
