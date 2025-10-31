KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (October 30, 2025).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 281.45 281.96 AED 76.77 77.56 EURO 326.85 330.10 SAR 75.02 75.64 GBP 372.14 376.25 INTERBANK 280.95 281.05 JPY 1.82 1.89 =========================================================================

