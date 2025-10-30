BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
Pakistan seeks peace but won’t tolerate cross-border terrorism: COAS

  • Warns Afghan Taliban against aiding terror proxies
BR Web Desk Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 07:34pm
Pakistan seeks peace but won’t tolerate cross border terrorism COAS

Pakistan’s army chief has warned that while Islamabad desires peace with all its neighbours, including Afghanistan, it will not allow cross-border terrorism from Afghan soil.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), issued the warning during a visit to Peshawar on Thursday.

During the visit, the army chief met tribal elders and received a detailed briefing at the Headquarters of the 11 Corps on the prevailing security environment and ongoing counterterrorism operations along the Pak-Afghan border, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Addressing a Jirga of tribal elders, the army chief praised the support of local communities during the recent standoff between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban, acknowledging their sacrifices and resilience in the war against terrorism.

Pakistan, Afghan Taliban ‘agree’ to revive Istanbul talks ‘to give peace another chance’

He said Pakistan had shown restraint and extended several diplomatic and economic gestures to improve relations with Afghanistan over the past few years.

However, he noted that instead of acting against “Indian-sponsored terror proxies,” the Afghan Taliban regime had continued to provide “all possible assistance” to such groups.

Munir vowed that Pakistan, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, would be “cleansed of terrorists and their abettors,” while emphasising that the country’s peace efforts should not be mistaken for weakness.

Pakistan reacts with fury to failure of talks

Tribal elders reaffirmed their commitment to support the armed forces and rejected the ideology of militant groups, saying it had no place among the tribes of the province.

Upon arrival, the COAS was received by the Commander of Peshawar Corps.

