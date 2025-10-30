BML 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
Pakistan

Pakistan, Afghan Taliban ‘agree’ to revive Istanbul talks ‘to give peace another chance’

  • Focus of discussions is Pakistan’s demand that Afghanistan prevent its soil from being used by others
BR Web Desk Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 01:14pm
Photo: Reuters/File
Photo: Reuters/File

Crucial peace talks that were held in Istanbul between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban and concluded a day ago without any outcome are now likely to resume at the request of hosts in an effort to provide peace another chance.

State media, Pakistan Television (PTV) has cited sources as saying that Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban have agreed to resume talks in Istanbul. Pakistan has consented to revive the negotiation process at the request of the host countries, they said.

The sources said the Pakistani delegation, which had been preparing to return home, would now extend its stay in Istanbul to continue the dialogue process. “Pakistan’s decision to resume talks aims to give peace another chance and restore an atmosphere of trust in the region,” they said.

According to the sources, the central and long-standing focus of the discussions is Pakistan’s demand that Afghanistan prevent its territory from being used for terrorism against Pakistan and take clear, verifiable, and effective action against terrorist elements.

Pakistan-Afghanistan peace talks enter third day as Trump again offers help

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar stated on Wednesday that the four-day discussions did not lead to an agreement on any viable solution, with the Afghan delegation attempting to shift focus away from the core issue.

He said the Afghan delegation used “blame-shifting, delaying tactics, and excuses,” while Pakistan presented solid evidence of terrorism, which he said the Afghan Taliban and the host countries acknowledged.

“Pakistan has always negotiated with the intent of peace, but unfortunately, the Afghan Taliban government is constantly aiding anti-Pakistan terrorists,” Tarar said, adding that Pakistan would take every possible step to protect its citizens.

He further criticised the Taliban government for repeatedly failing to honour its commitments made under the Doha Agreement.

Tarar stated, “The Taliban government is neither accountable to its own people nor interested in peace. It thrives on a war economy and is pushing the people of Afghanistan towards another devastating war.“

Pakistan reacts with fury to failure of talks

Meanwhile, Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif issued a stern warning: “If any terrorist attack or suicide bombing occurs in Pakistan, Afghanistan will have to bear the consequences.”

Aaj News quoted sources as saying that during the talks, the Afghan delegation shifted its stance multiple times, which further slowed the negotiation process. The Afghan government has yet to release an official statement regarding the failure of the talks.

Pakistani officials maintained that they would continue all possible action against terrorists, their hideouts, facilitators, and supporters.

