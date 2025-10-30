BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
Sports

Saudis turned down Messi stint ahead of 2026 World Cup, says official

AFP Published 30 Oct, 2025 06:18pm

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia declined an offer to sign Lionel Messi for a short-term stint in the Saudi Pro League before next year’s World Cup, according to a senior sports official.

“During the last Club World Cup, Messi’s team contacted me and offered for him to play in Saudi Arabia because the MLS will stop for nearly four months,” Abdullah Hammad, CEO of the Mahd Sports Academy, said during a podcast with Saudi platform Thmanyah.

“The player wanted to remain in shape and prepare himself for the upcoming 2026 World Cup.”

“This happened with David Beckham when he was with Los Angeles Galaxy and went to AC Milan (in 2010),” he added.

Messi on 2026 World Cup: ‘I would like to be there’

Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi moved to Inter Miami in 2023 after being linked with a switch to Saudi Arabia. That followed a two-year spell with Paris Saint-Germain, the club he joined in 2021 after ending his long association with Barcelona.

Hammad explained that he relayed the offer to the minister of sports, who rejected it. “The minister made it clear that the Saudi league would not serve as a preparation platform for other tournaments,” he said.

In response to a question about whether Saudi Arabia had rejected Messi, he replied: “That’s true.”

Since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr after the last World Cup, the Saudi league has attracted numerous stars from major European clubs, including Neymar and Karim Benzema, while the kingdom has been awarded the hosting rights for the 2034 World Cup.

