BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
BOP 38.27 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.77%)
CNERGY 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
CPHL 87.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.8%)
DCL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.81%)
DGKC 235.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.26%)
FCCL 53.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.39%)
FFL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.91%)
GCIL 32.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.88%)
HUBC 210.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-0.89%)
KEL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.61%)
KOSM 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.58%)
MLCF 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.37%)
NBP 204.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.39%)
PAEL 53.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.36%)
PIAHCLA 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
POWER 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
PPL 190.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.49%)
PREMA 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.78%)
PRL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
PTC 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.43%)
SNGP 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.52%)
SSGC 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
TELE 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.27%)
TPLP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
TREET 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
TRG 72.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.68%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.65%)
BR100 16,997 Decreased By -22.4 (-0.13%)
BR30 53,978 Decreased By -192.4 (-0.36%)
KSE100 162,061 Decreased By -103.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 49,417 Decreased By -1.6 (-0%)
Oct 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Messi on 2026 World Cup: ‘I would like to be there’

AFP Published 28 Oct, 2025 10:54am

MIAMI: Lionel Messi wants to play for Argentina in next year’s World Cup, but he says he will listen to his body before deciding whether he can make that dream come true.

The 38-year-old striker for Inter Miami of MLS led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title and yearns to be on the field when the “Albiceleste” defend the crown next year in North America.

Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi told NBC News in an interview broadcast on Monday that he will see next year how his body feels before deciding on whether or not he can play in the World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“It’s something extraordinary to be able to be in a World Cup and I would love to,” said Messi, who turns 39 next June.

“I would like to be there, to be well and be an important part of helping my national team, if I am there.

“And I’m going to assess that on a day-to-day basis when I start preseason next year with Inter and see if I can really be 100%, if I can be useful to the group, to the national team, and then make a decision.”

Messi, who has been playing professionally since 2004, wants the chance for one more star turn on football’s biggest stage.

“I’m really eager because it’s a World Cup. We’re coming off winning the last World Cup and being able to defend it on the field again is spectacular because it’s always a dream to play with the national team, especially in official competitions.”

Messi, who debuted with Barcelona in La Liga at age 17, joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 and moved to MLS in 2023. “The truth is that I like everything about living here,” Messi said of Miami.

“I spent a lot of time in Barcelona, which for me is an extraordinary city, where I grew up and had many spectacular moments, and which we miss a lot.

“But Miami is a city that allows us to live very well, that makes us enjoy life, that allows us to be calm, that allows the kids to be themselves and live day to day.”

Messi has 195 appearances for the Argentine national team, scoring 114 goals.

Lionel Messi

Comments

200 characters

Messi on 2026 World Cup: ‘I would like to be there’

PSX rebounds, gains nearly 1,200 points after SBP maintains status quo

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Afghanistan-Pakistan peace talks in Istanbul end without resolution, Afghan media, Pakistan security source say

Gold price per tola falls Rs14,000 in Pakistan

Oil edges down as OPEC output plans offset US-China trade optimism

Pakistan’s leading conglomerate warns of rising competition from Chinese auto brands

Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say

IMF may approve USD1.2bn tranche by Dec

Revised buyback rates for net metering: PM directs PD to verify new tariff in sync with Nepra

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 19% in 1QFY26

Read more stories