BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
BOP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-9.65%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
CPHL 82.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.14%)
DCL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.96%)
DGKC 216.42 Decreased By ▼ -8.63 (-3.83%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.16%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
GCIL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 214.50 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (3.77%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KOSM 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.57%)
MLCF 92.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
NBP 212.07 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (2.85%)
PAEL 48.57 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
POWER 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.9%)
PPL 182.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.69%)
PREMA 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.29%)
PRL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
PTC 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
SNGP 127.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.06%)
SSGC 34.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-6.6%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TREET 30.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TRG 72.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.22%)
BR100 16,405 Decreased By -187.6 (-1.13%)
BR30 52,421 Decreased By -64.3 (-0.12%)
KSE100 156,733 Decreased By -1732.2 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,752 Decreased By -582.5 (-1.21%)
Markets

India’s 10-year bond yield jumps most in 6 weeks on fading US rate cut bets

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2025 05:02pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s 10-year government bond yield logged its biggest jump in six weeks on Thursday, as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reduced rate cut hopes, adding to the domestic market’s woes as demand and liquidity concerns persist.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note settled at 6.5730%, up 4 basis points from the previous session, its steepest rie since September 18.

Yields move inversely to bond prices.

The Fed cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday as expected, but drove down market expectations of a December rate cut.

The odds of a December rate cut receded to 68%, from 91% before the Fed policy, according to CME FedWatch Tool.

The yield on the Indian 10-year note breached a key upside level in early deals, which led to an extended sell-off, traders said.

The market is counting on the Reserve Bank of India to shore up banking system liquidity and traders are tracking news on potential U.S.-India trade deal that could impact domestic monetary policy.

India bonds inch up ahead of Fed meet; liquidity strains persist

“From Indian bond markets perspective, focus now shifts to trade negotiations between India and the U.S., extent of rupee depreciation, and the RBI’s liquidity management approach,” said Naval Kagalwala, chief operating officer and head of products, Shriram Wealth.

India’s banking system liquidity has swung between deficit and surplus in the past few weeks, with negligible net liquidity injections amid the RBI’s interventions to anchor the rupee.

A 320 billion rupee ($3.62 billion) bond sale on Friday will be key for cues on demand.

RATES

India’s overnight index swap rates ended higher on the hawkish tilt to U.S. central bank policy that put pressure on the rupee.

The one-year OIS rate rose 1.5 bps to 5.48% and the two-year rate closed 2.25 bps up at 5.4375%.

The five-year swap rate settled 2.5 bps higher at 5.685%.

Indian government bonds

