BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
BOP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-9.65%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
CPHL 82.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.14%)
DCL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.96%)
DGKC 216.42 Decreased By ▼ -8.63 (-3.83%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.16%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
GCIL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 214.50 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (3.77%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KOSM 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.57%)
MLCF 92.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
NBP 212.07 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (2.85%)
PAEL 48.57 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
POWER 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.9%)
PPL 182.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.69%)
PREMA 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.29%)
PRL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
PTC 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
SNGP 127.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.06%)
SSGC 34.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-6.6%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TREET 30.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TRG 72.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.22%)
BR100 16,405 Decreased By -187.6 (-1.13%)
BR30 52,421 Decreased By -64.3 (-0.12%)
KSE100 156,733 Decreased By -1732.2 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,752 Decreased By -582.5 (-1.21%)
Oct 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Hyundai India beats profit view, set to surpass FY26 export targets

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2025 04:47pm

Hyundai Motor India posted a stronger-than-expected second-quarter profit on Thursday, driven by robust overseas demand, and said it is on track to exceed its export targets for the fiscal year 2026.

The Indian unit of South Korea’s Hyundai Motor reported a 14.3% climb in consolidated profit to 15.72 billion rupees (nearly $179 million) for the quarter ended September 30, beating analysts’ estimates of 14.95 billion rupees, per data compiled by LSEG.

The company’s shares rose 2% after the earnings announcement.

Hyundai continued to face pressure from slowing domestic demand in India, mirroring a broader industry trend that has seen carmakers post single-digit profit growth over the past five quarters.

However, a government tax cut, which was effective September-end, is expected to revive demand across board.

Exports remained a bright spot. The carmaker, India’s second-largest car exporter, reported a 21.5% rise in overseas shipments.

“Our strong export performance is set to surpass targets for FY26,” Unsoo Kim, its managing director, said in a statement. The carmaker had targetted an export growth of 7% to 8% for the fiscal year, with Middle East and Africa being some of its top markets.

Toyota steps up India expansion with new SUVs, rural push as profit surges

The company, India’s third-largest automaker, plans to make the country its global export hub, targeting 30% of local production for overseas markets by 2030.

Analysts say Hyundai India’s growing dependence on its top-selling Creta SUV has left it vulnerable in the domestic market, where rivals such as Mahindra have gained ground.

SUVs, which typically carry higher margins, accounted for 71% of Hyundai’s total sales volumes in the quarter, up from 69% a year ago.

Earlier this month, it announced a $5 billion investment plan over five years, aimed at expanding its India portfolio with hybrid models, electric vehicles, and the launch of its luxury brand Genesis.

India Hyundai Hyundai Motor Hyundai india

Comments

200 characters

Hyundai India beats profit view, set to surpass FY26 export targets

Trump cuts China tariffs to 47% after ‘amazing’ Xi meeting

TTP commander among 4 killed as forces foil infiltration in Bajaur: ISPR

Pakistan rupee edges up against US dollar

From Karachi to Peshawar: HUBCO Green accelerates Pakistan’s EV charging rollout

Russian embassy debunks ‘100% fake’ video alleging Putin threatened Pakistan

PTI-backed candidate Khurram Zeeshan wins Senate election

Pakistan urges non-discriminatory access to nuclear technology to fulfill energy needs

Saritow Spinning Mills to exit textile business, eyes warehousing venture

At least 18 terrorists killed in 2 separate Balochistan IBOs: ISPR

Curbs on import of 3-year-old used vehicles likely: Hundi/hawala transactions to be on radar

Read more stories