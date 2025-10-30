‘Thai Red Tea’ shipment from Thailand found packed with marijuana, say customs

The Air Cargo Control Unit (ACCU) of the Customs Collectorate Airports Karachi has foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics worth Rs67.5 million, seizing 2.19 kilograms of marijuana hidden in a parcel deceptively labelled as “Thai Red Tea.”

According to customs officials, the contraband was discovered in tin cans originating from Thailand, sent via international mail. The seizure was made during a routine inspection, as part of the department’s continued efforts to curb smuggling through air cargo.

Authorities said the operation highlights the growing challenge of narcotics trafficking through e-commerce and mail channels, with smugglers increasingly using deceptive packaging and trade routes to conceal illegal substances.

“The surge in global e-commerce has greatly increased cross-border trade. Through constant vigilance and effective interception, Pakistan Customs continues to safeguard our communities from harm.

“FBR remains committed to strict vigilance against narcotics smuggling through all means, including international mail,” read the statement on Thursday.

The development comes a day after, in a series of coordinated enforcement operations under the Chief Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement), Islamabad, field formations in Quetta, Karachi, and Gadani successfully intercepted and seized large quantities of smuggled silver and vehicles being used for illegal transport.

The total tentative value of the seizure stands at Rs26.76 million, read a statement on Wednesday. Meanwhile, goods and vehicles have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.