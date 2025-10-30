BML 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
BOP 36.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.51%)
CPHL 84.74 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
DCL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.5%)
DGKC 222.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-0.93%)
FCCL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.74%)
FFL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
GCIL 31.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.45%)
HUBC 215.50 Increased By ▲ 8.80 (4.26%)
KEL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.94%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.73%)
MLCF 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
NBP 208.20 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (0.97%)
PAEL 49.81 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.9%)
PIAHCLA 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
PIBTL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
POWER 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
PPL 187.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.54%)
PREMA 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.43%)
PTC 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.66%)
SNGP 129.90 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.14%)
SSGC 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.42%)
TELE 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.92%)
TPLP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
TREET 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.41%)
TRG 74.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.75%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
BR100 16,629 Increased By 36.4 (0.22%)
BR30 53,266 Increased By 780.9 (1.49%)
KSE100 158,709 Increased By 243.7 (0.15%)
KSE30 48,294 Decreased By -41.1 (-0.08%)
Oct 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

CA reports $7 million loss despite bumper India series

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2025 12:33pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia (CA) announced a net deficit of A$11.3 million ($7.34 million) for the 2024-25 financial year on Thursday, with a steep increase in costs offsetting a jump in revenue from hosting the Border-Gavaskar series against powerhouse India.

CA said at its annual general meeting (AGM) total revenue increased by A$49.2 million from the previous year to A$453.7 million, predominantly driven by a new domestic media deal and match revenue from the five-test series against India.

Expenses increased by A$24.1 million, which included marketing costs for the India series and funding 70 extra days of touring for national teams.

However, distributions to CA’s member states and territories barely moved, rising by A$800,000 from the previous year to A$120.9 million.

Member state Cricket Victoria (CV) condemned CA for the annual loss, saying the governing body had delivered little financial improvement despite significant and costly reviews.

“For another year, CA is presenting a financial loss with a balance sheet showing member funds in deficit,” CV Chairman Ross Hepburn said at the AGM.

“It is especially disappointing that since FY2019, Cricket Australia’s accounts have shown significant cumulative loss, excluding COVID-related impacts and World Cup revenue.”

Australia captain Cummins returns to bowling in buildup to Ashes

CA CEO Todd Greenberg said the outlook for 2025-26 was positive, with Australia to host England in the five-test Ashes series starting in Perth on November 21.

He said CA was forecasting a sharp lift in commercial and sponsorship revenue from A$69 million to A$86 million in the coming year.

“The Ashes and India white-ball content in FY26 is expected to deliver significant profit to CA and this will enable CA to rebuild its net assets and cash reserves for the next cycle,” CA CFO Sarah Pragnell said.

CA is exploring allowing private investment in teams in the Big Bash League, the nation’s domestic T20 tournament, to unlock value and boost its competitiveness against international rivals like the Indian Premier League.

Securing the backing of member states will be among CA’s biggest challenges.

“We believe that all other options need to be diligently canvassed before resorting to selling off member assets,” said CV’s Hepburn.

Cricket Australia CA CEO Todd Greenberg

Comments

200 characters

CA reports $7 million loss despite bumper India series

Trump cuts China tariffs to 47% after ‘amazing’ Xi meeting

Stocks open positive, KSE-100 gains nearly 700 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

At least 18 terrorists killed in 2 separate Balochistan IBOs: ISPR

Pakistan, Afghan Taliban ‘agree’ to revive Istanbul talks ‘to give peace another chance’

Govt drafts reforms to curb exploitation in overseas Pakistanis’ car import schemes

Gold price per tola drops Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Karachi: How many e-challans issued, how much revenue generated in three days

China plans to have a Pakistan astronaut on short-term missions

HUBCO profit declines 35% in 1QFY26

Read more stories