BML 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
BOP 37.71 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.48%)
CNERGY 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 86.35 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.72%)
DCL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
DGKC 232.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
FCCL 52.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FFL 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
GCIL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
HUBC 207.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.12%)
KEL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.74%)
KOSM 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
LOTCHEM 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
MLCF 95.38 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.33%)
NBP 212.02 Increased By ▲ 10.47 (5.19%)
PAEL 51.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.53%)
PIAHCLA 25.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
POWER 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
PPL 189.49 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (1.4%)
PREMA 40.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
PRL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.38%)
PTC 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.2%)
SNGP 132.90 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (3.3%)
SSGC 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.34%)
TELE 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
TPLP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.57%)
TREET 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.75%)
TRG 73.53 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.7%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
BR100 16,736 Decreased By -1.1 (-0.01%)
BR30 52,985 Increased By 28.3 (0.05%)
KSE100 159,619 Decreased By -482.1 (-0.3%)
KSE30 48,706 Decreased By -153.5 (-0.31%)
Sports

Australia captain Cummins returns to bowling in buildup to Ashes

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2025 11:49am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MELBOURNE: Australia captain Pat Cummins has eased back into bowling in his rehabilitation from a lower-back injury as he scrambles to be fit for the second Ashes Test against England.

Cummins was ruled out of the series-opener in Perth starting on November 21 but hopes to be available for the following match in Brisbane two weeks later.

The 32-year-old paceman bowled off a short run-up in the nets at Cricket New South Wales’ training base on Tuesday as staff watched on.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said on Monday Cummins would need “four-plus weeks” to be ready to play, effectively ruling him out of any warmup match before the Gabba Test.

Steve Smith will captain Australia in Perth, while Victoria fast bowler Scott Boland is expected to be selected in Cummins’s place.

Australia hold the urn, having retained it with a 2-2 series draw in the 2023 Ashes in England.

