BML 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
BOP 36.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.51%)
CPHL 84.74 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
DCL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.5%)
DGKC 222.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-0.93%)
FCCL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.74%)
FFL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
GCIL 31.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.45%)
HUBC 215.50 Increased By ▲ 8.80 (4.26%)
KEL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.94%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.73%)
MLCF 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
NBP 208.20 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (0.97%)
PAEL 49.81 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.9%)
PIAHCLA 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
PIBTL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
POWER 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
PPL 187.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.54%)
PREMA 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.43%)
PTC 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.66%)
SNGP 129.90 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.14%)
SSGC 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.42%)
TELE 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.92%)
TPLP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
TREET 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.41%)
TRG 74.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.75%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
BR100 16,629 Increased By 36.4 (0.22%)
BR30 53,266 Increased By 780.9 (1.49%)
KSE100 158,709 Increased By 243.7 (0.15%)
KSE30 48,294 Decreased By -41.1 (-0.08%)
Markets

Shell third-quarter profit beats expectations at $5.4 billion

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2025 12:25pm

LONDON: Shell’s adjusted earnings, its definition of net profit, reached $5.4 billion in the third quarter, it said on Thursday, compared with an average estimate of $5.09 billion in a poll of analysts provided by the company and with $6.03 billion a year earlier.

The oil major said it would maintain the pace of its share buyback programme at $3.5 billion over the next three months, the 16th consecutive quarter, where it is spending at least $3 billion.

Shell reported cash flow from operations at $12.2 billion for the quarter, compared with $14.7 billion during the same quarter of last year.

