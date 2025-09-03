BML 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
BOP 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 7.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 97.39 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (3.3%)
DCL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.34%)
DGKC 208.90 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (1.49%)
FCCL 58.96 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.55%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.93%)
HUBC 173.61 Increased By ▲ 10.38 (6.36%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
KOSM 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.87%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 104.75 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.94%)
NBP 154.75 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (0.95%)
PAEL 52.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.99%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.26%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.81%)
POWER 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.68%)
PPL 181.51 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (1.65%)
PREMA 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.91%)
PRL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.45%)
SNGP 118.50 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (2.72%)
SSGC 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
TPLP 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.41%)
TREET 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
TRG 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.86%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 15,560 Increased By 172.8 (1.12%)
BR30 45,717 Increased By 1015.6 (2.27%)
KSE100 152,641 Increased By 1665.9 (1.1%)
KSE30 46,518 Increased By 549.2 (1.19%)
Sep 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shell abandons huge biofuel project in Netherlands

AFP Published 03 Sep, 2025 01:16pm

LONDON: British oil giant Shell announced Wednesday it has abandoned construction of one of Europe’s largest biofuel plants in the Netherlands, as it focuses on its fossil fuels business.

Faced with weak market conditions, the company last year suspended construction of the renewables biofuel factory in Rotterdam that was intended to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and diesel from waste.

“As we evaluated market dynamics and the cost of completion, it became clear that the project would be insufficiently competitive,” Machteld de Haan, Shell’s downstream, renewables and energy solutions president, said in a statement.

The project was first announced in 2021 as part of plans to help Europe meet internationally binding emissions reduction targets.

Shell and rival UK energy giant BP have been walking back various climate objectives and focusing more on oil and gas to raise their profits, which has drawn criticism from environmental activists.

More than half of the facility’s capacity was intended to produce SAF – a biofuel made from plant and animal materials like cooking oil and fat which produces lower carbon emissions than traditional jet fuel.

Under plans to tackle climate change, the EU requires airlines to gradually increase the amount of SAF they use to power planes. Airlines, however, complain that SAF is not widely available and too expensive.

Shell warned investors last year that its second-quarter had suffered a significant write-down owing to the shelved project.

Shell

Comments

200 characters

Shell abandons huge biofuel project in Netherlands

Rally continues, KSE-100 crosses 152,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Pakistan’s Jul-Aug trade deficit swells 29% YoY

Pakistan’s economy now positioned on more stable footing: SBP governor

Pakistan’s largest IPP’s profit falls 31% amid lower revenue

Pakistan cotton arrivals improve, but flood risks loom

Oil dips but holds near one-month high on US sanctions

China’s Xi projects power at military parade with Putin and Kim

US military kills 11 people in strike on alleged drug boat from Venezuela, Trump says

Pakistan PM gives go-ahead for 5G auction

Read more stories