JI Karachi criticizes E-challan system

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar Khan said, “Roads in Karachi are worse than rural tracks, however traffic fines surpass global standards.”

The JI leader expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq — the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Tuesday. He was flanked by KMC Opposition Leader Saifuddin Advocate, Naib Ameer Raja Arif Sultan, Deputy Secretary Yunus Barai, Information Secretary Zahid Askari and other JI leaders.

He strongly criticized the recently launched E-challan system, calling it “an organized loot of the people.” He said that within just six hours of the system’s launch, Rs 12.5 million worth of fines were issued to citizens.

E-challan system must be reviewed,” Monem Zafar demanded while highlighting: “Karachi roads are in a condition worse than Katcha area (reverie or unpaved track), yet the government imposes fines at international rates”. He added that in Punjab, similar fines are ten times lower.

He said the PPP government in Sindh government was filling its coffers through heavy fines instead of educating citizens about traffic rules. “In the current year alone, 700 citizens have lost their lives and over 10,000 have been injured in traffic accidents. Heavy vehicles — tankers, trailers, and dumpers — have turned into death traps. The entire E-challan system and traffic management must be reviewed comprehensively,” he demanded.

Referring to the power crisis, Monem Zafar said that following NEPRA’s decision to reduce the power tariff by Rs. 7.60 per unit on Jamaat-e-Islami’s review appeal, K-Electric’s has started crying foul. He said that the KE emerged as the largest mafia in the power sector, looting citizens for over two decades. “Now, its CEO, Monis Alvi, is threatening citizens with blackouts and extended outages.”

He added that KE has become a burden on the national exchequer, receiving Rs. 900 billion in subsidies over the past 20 years. “If NEPRA hadn’t accepted our appeal, KE would have continued to receive Rs. 127 billion annually in subsidies. This tariff reduction is a major victory for the people of Karachi.”

Munim Zafar Khan further demanded a forensic audit of KE and the removal of unjust taxes from electricity bills. “The promise behind privatization was cheap power and an end to load-shedding, but even today, the city suffers 18-hour power outages in mild weather.”

The JI Karachi chief also condemned the BRT Red Line project, terming it a “symbol of negligence and danger.”

He cited the tragic death of 20-year-old Danish Jiwani, who fell into an open ditch six months ago near University Road and had remained in a coma before passing away. “The Red Line route has become a nightmare for residents — broken roads, overflowing gutters, open manholes, heaps of garbage, and encroachments have made life miserable,” he said.

He added that despite a $503 million budget, there is no completion deadline in sight. Jamaat-e-Islami’s campaign against the mismanagement of the Red Line continues, with regular meetings and follow-ups with Trans Karachi officials.

Criticizing the city administration, Monem Zafar Khan said Mayor Murtaza Wahab had promised to repair city roads within 60 days, but he is “either in Japan or Dubai while Karachi crumbles.”

“Jahangir Road, Karimabad Underpass, 7000-Foot Road, and M.M. Alam Road are all in deplorable condition. The entire city resembles a war zone,” he lamented.

He concluded by announcing that Jamaat-e-Islami’s grand public gathering will be held in Lahore on November 21–23 under the slogan “Badal Do Nizam Ko” (“Change the System”). He appealed to the people of Karachi and across Pakistan to join with their families and become part of JI’s peaceful movement against the system of injustice and exploitation.

