Trump says Nvidia’s high-end Blackwell chip did not figure in talks with China’s Xi

GYEONGJU: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he did not discuss chipmaker Nvidia’s state-of-art Blackwell artificial intelligence chip during talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He was walking back the previous day’s remarks about potentially helping the company to export a scaled-down version of its current flagship GPU processor, a key component in the AI race.

But Nvidia’s hopes to get approval from the United States and China to sell a scaled-down version of its most powerful AI chip yet took a hit from Trump’s comments on Thursday.

“We’re not talking about Blackwell chips,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, after leaving the meeting with Xi, their first since he returned to the White House.

En route to South Korea on Wednesday, he said he might discuss the chip with the Chinese leader.