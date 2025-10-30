BML 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
BOP 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.37%)
CPHL 84.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
DCL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.5%)
DGKC 222.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-0.92%)
FCCL 50.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.84%)
FFL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
GCIL 31.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
HUBC 216.30 Increased By ▲ 9.60 (4.64%)
KEL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.76%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.1%)
MLCF 92.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.44%)
NBP 208.40 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.07%)
PAEL 49.55 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.36%)
PIAHCLA 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
PIBTL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.01%)
POWER 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
PPL 187.24 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.63%)
PREMA 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.43%)
PTC 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.66%)
SNGP 129.90 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.14%)
SSGC 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.18%)
TELE 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.37%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
TREET 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.86%)
TRG 74.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.75%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
BR100 16,626 Increased By 33 (0.2%)
BR30 53,289 Increased By 803.6 (1.53%)
KSE100 158,701 Increased By 235.6 (0.15%)
KSE30 48,284 Decreased By -50.7 (-0.1%)
World

Trump says Nvidia’s high-end Blackwell chip did not figure in talks with China’s Xi

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2025 11:48am

GYEONGJU: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he did not discuss chipmaker Nvidia’s state-of-art Blackwell artificial intelligence chip during talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He was walking back the previous day’s remarks about potentially helping the company to export a scaled-down version of its current flagship GPU processor, a key component in the AI race.

But Nvidia’s hopes to get approval from the United States and China to sell a scaled-down version of its most powerful AI chip yet took a hit from Trump’s comments on Thursday.

“We’re not talking about Blackwell chips,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, after leaving the meeting with Xi, their first since he returned to the White House.

En route to South Korea on Wednesday, he said he might discuss the chip with the Chinese leader.

