BML 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
BOP 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.37%)
CPHL 84.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
DCL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.5%)
DGKC 222.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-0.92%)
FCCL 50.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.84%)
FFL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
GCIL 31.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
HUBC 216.30 Increased By ▲ 9.60 (4.64%)
KEL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.76%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.1%)
MLCF 92.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.44%)
NBP 208.40 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.07%)
PAEL 49.55 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.36%)
PIAHCLA 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
PIBTL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.01%)
POWER 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
PPL 187.24 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.63%)
PREMA 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.43%)
PTC 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.66%)
SNGP 129.90 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.14%)
SSGC 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.18%)
TELE 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.37%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
TREET 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.86%)
TRG 74.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.75%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
BR100 16,626 Increased By 33 (0.2%)
BR30 53,289 Increased By 803.6 (1.53%)
KSE100 158,701 Increased By 235.6 (0.15%)
KSE30 48,284 Decreased By -50.7 (-0.1%)
Oct 30, 2025
India’s stock benchmarks inch lower; US-China talks in focus

  • The Nifty 50 was down 0.27% at 25,984.4
Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2025 11:42am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s equity benchmarks inched lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rate as expected but hinted that the reduction might be the last of 2025, while investors awaited details from the trade talks between US and China.

The Nifty 50 was down 0.27% at 25,984.4, while the BSE Sensex lost 0.29% to 84,750.9, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

Both benchmarks gained about 0.5% each on Wednesday, finishing less than 1% below the all-time highs hit in September 2024.

The US Fed cut interest rates by a 25 basis points but Chair Jerome Powell signalled that this could be last cut this year due to the lack of official data during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Ten of the 16 major sectors opened lower on Thursday, while the broader small-caps and mid-caps rose 0.2% each.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories lost 4.5%, and was the top Nifty loser, after it received a notice of non-compliance from Canada’s Pharmaceutical Drugs Directorate for Semaglutide injection, primarily used for diabetes management and weight loss.

