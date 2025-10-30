At least 18 terrorists killed in 2 separate Balochistan IBOs: ISPR

At least 18 terrorists belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Hindustan were killed in two separate operations in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

In a press release, the ISPR said that an intelligence based operation (IBO) was conducted in general area Chiltan Mountains, Quetta District on reported presence of terrorists.

During the operation, security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, 14 Indian sponsored terrorists were killed, said the ISPR.

The military’s media wing further said that in another IBO conducted in general area Buleda, Kech District, a terrorist hideout was busted and four terrorists were successfully neutralized.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.”

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the security forces and said that the entire nation stands firmly with them in the war against terrorism.

“The government is fully committed to the complete eradication of all forms of terrorism from the country,” the PM said.

According to a semi-annual report released by the provincial Home Department, at least 257 people, including 133 security personnel, were killed in 501 terrorist incidents across Balochistan in the first six months of 2025.

The report, covering the period from January 1 to June 30, also recorded 492 injuries, 238 of them sustained by law enforcement personnel, amid a significant surge in violence across the province.