POL products: Govt mulling up to Rs2.34/litre hike from Nov 1st

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is considering up to Rs 2.34 per litre increase in the prices of petroleum products for the next two weeks, beginning November 1, 2025.

The primary factors leading to these potential hikes are a slight increase in global oil prices and exchange rate adjustments.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) is scheduled to submit its summary to the Ministry of Finance by October 31. While the final announcement is still two days away, the government is widely expected to approve the increase.

Petrol price slashed by Rs5.66, HSD’s by Rs1.39

Based on current estimates, consumers should prepare for the following potential increases:

Petrol: Expected to rise by Rs 1.48 per litre (a 0.6 percent increase), pushing the price from Rs 263.02 to Rs 264.50 per litre.

High Speed Diesel (HSD) is anticipated to go up by Rs 1.38 per litre, moving from Rs 275.42 to Rs 276.80 per litre.

The price of Kerosene Oil is likely to see the largest increase at Rs 2.34 per litre, changing the price from Rs 181.71 to Rs 184.05 per litre.

Light Diesel Oil (LDO) is likely to see a smaller increase of 49 paisa, raising the price from Rs 162.76 to Rs 163.25 per litre.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025