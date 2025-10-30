BML 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.43%)
BOP 37.42 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.92%)
CNERGY 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.24%)
CPHL 84.74 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
DCL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.02%)
DGKC 226.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.64%)
FCCL 50.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.64%)
GCIL 31.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
HUBC 208.44 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (0.84%)
KEL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
KOSM 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 93.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.77%)
NBP 207.90 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (0.82%)
PAEL 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
PIAHCLA 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
PIBTL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.34%)
POWER 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.74%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.53%)
PREMA 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
PRL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.71%)
PTC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.37%)
SNGP 130.16 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.35%)
SSGC 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.69%)
TELE 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.37%)
TPLP 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2%)
TREET 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.51%)
TRG 75.48 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (3.09%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.22%)
BR100 16,593 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 52,486 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 159,272 Increased By 807 (0.51%)
KSE30 48,512 Increased By 177 (0.37%)
Oct 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-30

POL products: Govt mulling up to Rs2.34/litre hike from Nov 1st

Wasim Iqbal Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 09:23am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is considering up to Rs 2.34 per litre increase in the prices of petroleum products for the next two weeks, beginning November 1, 2025.

The primary factors leading to these potential hikes are a slight increase in global oil prices and exchange rate adjustments.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) is scheduled to submit its summary to the Ministry of Finance by October 31. While the final announcement is still two days away, the government is widely expected to approve the increase.

Petrol price slashed by Rs5.66, HSD’s by Rs1.39

Based on current estimates, consumers should prepare for the following potential increases:

Petrol: Expected to rise by Rs 1.48 per litre (a 0.6 percent increase), pushing the price from Rs 263.02 to Rs 264.50 per litre.

High Speed Diesel (HSD) is anticipated to go up by Rs 1.38 per litre, moving from Rs 275.42 to Rs 276.80 per litre.

The price of Kerosene Oil is likely to see the largest increase at Rs 2.34 per litre, changing the price from Rs 181.71 to Rs 184.05 per litre.

Light Diesel Oil (LDO) is likely to see a smaller increase of 49 paisa, raising the price from Rs 162.76 to Rs 163.25 per litre.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

OGRA ministry of finance Federal Government petrol price petroleum products POL products global oil prices HSD price

Comments

200 characters

POL products: Govt mulling up to Rs2.34/litre hike from Nov 1st

PTC urges govt to address key challenges facing textile sector

At least 18 terrorists killed in 2 separate Balochistan IBOs: ISPR

Revised determination for KE: Nepra’s ‘collective’ wisdom questioned at public hearing

Sugar mills barred from clearing production sans digital monitoring

Balochistan coast: Pakistan receives first-ever US crude oil shipment

Sindh enforces higher agriculture income tax rates from July 1

Pakistan’s Sapphire Fibres to invest additional $2.5mn in US subsidiary

Maryam urges US investors to invest in Punjab

OGDC announces highest Q1 dividend in its history

Read more stories