PM vows to deepen Pakistan-Turkiye relations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday celebrated the enduring fraternal bond between Pakistan and Turkiye, stressing the strengthening of their economic, defence, and strategic cooperation.

Speaking at a ceremony marking Turkiye’s 102nd Republic Day, the prime minister lauded the progress in bilateral relations, emphasising that both nations have pledged to share their joys and sorrows.

He noted that the high-level meetings between the leadership of the two countries were a reflection of their mutual commitment to support each other, both in times of celebration and adversity.

“Today, we celebrate alongside our Turkish brothers and sisters, honouring the legacy of Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, who laid the foundation for modern Turkiye,” he said, adding that the day was celebrated across Pakistan with Turkish flags flying in solidarity.

The Prime Minister highlighted Turkiye’s rapid progress, tracing its success back to Ataturk’s vision and leadership. He praised President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his dynamic role in leading Turkiye to new heights of prosperity, resilience, and global influence, especially within the Muslim world.

Sharif also recalled the deep historical ties between the two nations, noting that Pakistan’s support for Turkiye dates back to the Khilafat Movement, when Muslim women in the subcontinent sold their jewellery to support Turkiye.

“Our forefathers could not have known that one day an independent Turkiye would rise and stand with Pakistan through every challenge,” he remarked. He commended Turkiye for its unwavering support during Pakistan’s times of need, including in conflicts and natural disasters.

He specifically referenced Turkiye’s solidarity during the 2005 earthquake and the 2010 floods, as well as the ongoing support for Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir. “In our most trying moments, Turkiye has been a steadfast ally,” he added.

