Bilawal for more transparency in BISP framework

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid that a payment system be developed for deserving individuals under which no one’s dignity is compromised.

The BISP Chairperson met PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Bilawal emphasised the need to make the payment system for beneficiaries more transparent under the BISP framework. He directed that a mechanism should be developed to ensure payments are made in a manner that does not compromise the dignity of deserving individuals.

Senator Rubina Khalid assured the PPP Chairman that further improvements in the BISP payment system will be introduced soon to make the process more efficient and transparent.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also inquired about the Benazir Hunarmand Programme, under which citizens are provided skill development opportunities.

Chairperson Rubina Khalid briefed the Chairman on the progress and initiatives being implemented under the Hunarmand Programme.

The meeting reflected the PPP leadership’s commitment to empowering low-income families through transparent and respectful social welfare initiatives in line with the vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025