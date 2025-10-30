Bangladesh minister visits FTO Secretariat

ISLAMABAD: State Minister of Bangladesh visited the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Secretariat on Wednesday to study Pakistan’s Ombudsman model and explore avenues of cooperation in establishing a similar institution in Bangladesh.

The visit marked an important milestone in strengthening regional collaboration on governance, accountability, and taxpayer facilitation.

The Bangladeshi delegation was warmly received by Dr Asif Mahmood Jah, Federal Tax Ombudsman of Pakistan, along with Khalid Javed, Registrar FTO, and Almas Ali Jovindah, Advisor (Legal) to the FTO and Executive Secretary OIC Ombudsman Association (OICOA).

The visiting delegation included Dr Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, State Minister for Finance (Special Assistant), Government of Bangladesh, and Md Iqbal Hussain Khan, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan.

Dr Asif welcomed the delegation and highlighted the pivotal role of the FTO in promoting taxpayer confidence and ensuring administrative justice in Pakistan. He outlined the FTO’s achievements, emphasising its contribution to transparency, fair taxation, and citizen facilitation.

He stated that the FTO has facilitated recoveries exceeding PKR 23 billion for taxpayers, with most complaints resolved within 34 days, reflecting efficiency and credibility.

Jovindah delivered a detailed presentation on the evolution, jurisdiction, and operational framework of the Ombudsman system, explaining that access to justice has increasingly become a privilege, and that Ombudsman remains a blessing for citizens seeking cost-free, swift, and impartial redress.

Dr Asif Mahmood Jah briefed the delegation on the historical foundations of the Ombudsman institution, tracing its roots to the era of Hazrat Umar (RA), when public officials were held accountable to the people. The concept was later refined during the Ottoman Empire, institutionalized in Sweden, and endorsed through a United Nations resolution in 2014, which led to the establishment of Ombudsman offices in more than 140 countries.

He elaborated on the FTO Ordinance 2000, including Section 2, which defines its jurisdiction, and Section 9(1), which authorizes complaints to be filed by any person, by reference, or on the Ombudsman’s own motion. He also explained the bar to jurisdiction covering subjudice, assessment, anonymous, or time-barred matters, ensuring legal precision and procedural transparency.

Dr Asif highlighted the FTO’s complaint registration and adjudication process, under which cases are promptly assigned to Advisors, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) must respond within 15 days, and findings are finalised within 34 days. The Implementation Wing ensures compliance within 45 days, while cases of defiance invite disciplinary action or imprisonment of up to six months.

He further elaborated on Section 33 of the Ordinance, which empowers the FTO to conduct Informal Dispute Resolution (IDR) through mediation, a process that significantly reduces litigation time and cost.

He emphasised that the FTO is the only Ombudsman institution in Pakistan led and staffed by experts with taxation backgrounds, enabling sector-specific expertise and timely adjudication. He added that several countries send their officers to the FTO Secretariat to learn from Pakistan’s experience, as the FTO has achieved in 25 years what others continue to strive for.

Dr Anisuzzaman expressed admiration for Pakistan’s citizen-centric Ombudsman model, describing it as a benchmark of integrity, transparency, and effective public service. He commended the leadership of Dr Asif for transforming the FTO into a credible, reform-oriented institution and expressed keen interest in future collaboration with the FTO Secretariat to develop a similar mechanism in Bangladesh, underscoring the importance of institutional partnerships and knowledge sharing.

As a gesture of goodwill, Dr Anisuzzaman presented a token of appreciation to Dr Asif, who reciprocated with a souvenir to commemorate the visit.

The event concluded with a tree-planting ceremony led by Dr Anisuzzaman at the FTO Secretariat, symbolising friendship, growth, and enduring cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

