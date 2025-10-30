BML 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.43%)
BOP 37.42 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.92%)
CNERGY 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.24%)
CPHL 84.74 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
DCL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.02%)
DGKC 226.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.64%)
FCCL 50.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.64%)
GCIL 31.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
HUBC 208.44 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (0.84%)
KEL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
KOSM 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 93.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.77%)
NBP 207.90 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (0.82%)
PAEL 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
PIAHCLA 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
PIBTL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.34%)
POWER 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.74%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.53%)
PREMA 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
PRL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.71%)
PTC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.37%)
SNGP 130.16 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.35%)
SSGC 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.69%)
TELE 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.37%)
TPLP 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2%)
TREET 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.51%)
TRG 75.48 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (3.09%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.22%)
BR100 16,593 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 52,486 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 159,272 Increased By 807 (0.51%)
KSE30 48,512 Increased By 177 (0.37%)
Oct 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-30

Bangladesh minister visits FTO Secretariat

Sohail Sarfraz Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 07:41am

ISLAMABAD: State Minister of Bangladesh visited the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Secretariat on Wednesday to study Pakistan’s Ombudsman model and explore avenues of cooperation in establishing a similar institution in Bangladesh.

The visit marked an important milestone in strengthening regional collaboration on governance, accountability, and taxpayer facilitation.

The Bangladeshi delegation was warmly received by Dr Asif Mahmood Jah, Federal Tax Ombudsman of Pakistan, along with Khalid Javed, Registrar FTO, and Almas Ali Jovindah, Advisor (Legal) to the FTO and Executive Secretary OIC Ombudsman Association (OICOA).

The visiting delegation included Dr Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, State Minister for Finance (Special Assistant), Government of Bangladesh, and Md Iqbal Hussain Khan, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan.

Dr Asif welcomed the delegation and highlighted the pivotal role of the FTO in promoting taxpayer confidence and ensuring administrative justice in Pakistan. He outlined the FTO’s achievements, emphasising its contribution to transparency, fair taxation, and citizen facilitation.

He stated that the FTO has facilitated recoveries exceeding PKR 23 billion for taxpayers, with most complaints resolved within 34 days, reflecting efficiency and credibility.

Jovindah delivered a detailed presentation on the evolution, jurisdiction, and operational framework of the Ombudsman system, explaining that access to justice has increasingly become a privilege, and that Ombudsman remains a blessing for citizens seeking cost-free, swift, and impartial redress.

Dr Asif Mahmood Jah briefed the delegation on the historical foundations of the Ombudsman institution, tracing its roots to the era of Hazrat Umar (RA), when public officials were held accountable to the people. The concept was later refined during the Ottoman Empire, institutionalized in Sweden, and endorsed through a United Nations resolution in 2014, which led to the establishment of Ombudsman offices in more than 140 countries.

He elaborated on the FTO Ordinance 2000, including Section 2, which defines its jurisdiction, and Section 9(1), which authorizes complaints to be filed by any person, by reference, or on the Ombudsman’s own motion. He also explained the bar to jurisdiction covering subjudice, assessment, anonymous, or time-barred matters, ensuring legal precision and procedural transparency.

Dr Asif highlighted the FTO’s complaint registration and adjudication process, under which cases are promptly assigned to Advisors, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) must respond within 15 days, and findings are finalised within 34 days. The Implementation Wing ensures compliance within 45 days, while cases of defiance invite disciplinary action or imprisonment of up to six months.

He further elaborated on Section 33 of the Ordinance, which empowers the FTO to conduct Informal Dispute Resolution (IDR) through mediation, a process that significantly reduces litigation time and cost.

He emphasised that the FTO is the only Ombudsman institution in Pakistan led and staffed by experts with taxation backgrounds, enabling sector-specific expertise and timely adjudication. He added that several countries send their officers to the FTO Secretariat to learn from Pakistan’s experience, as the FTO has achieved in 25 years what others continue to strive for.

Dr Anisuzzaman expressed admiration for Pakistan’s citizen-centric Ombudsman model, describing it as a benchmark of integrity, transparency, and effective public service. He commended the leadership of Dr Asif for transforming the FTO into a credible, reform-oriented institution and expressed keen interest in future collaboration with the FTO Secretariat to develop a similar mechanism in Bangladesh, underscoring the importance of institutional partnerships and knowledge sharing.

As a gesture of goodwill, Dr Anisuzzaman presented a token of appreciation to Dr Asif, who reciprocated with a souvenir to commemorate the visit.

The event concluded with a tree-planting ceremony led by Dr Anisuzzaman at the FTO Secretariat, symbolising friendship, growth, and enduring cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah FTO Secretariat Bangladesh Minister

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh minister visits FTO Secretariat

PTC urges govt to address key challenges facing textile sector

At least 18 terrorists killed in 2 separate Balochistan IBOs: ISPR

Revised determination for KE: Nepra’s ‘collective’ wisdom questioned at public hearing

Sugar mills barred from clearing production sans digital monitoring

Balochistan coast: Pakistan receives first-ever US crude oil shipment

Sindh enforces higher agriculture income tax rates from July 1

Pakistan’s Sapphire Fibres to invest additional $2.5mn in US subsidiary

POL products: Govt mulling up to Rs2.34/litre hike from Nov 1st

Maryam urges US investors to invest in Punjab

OGDC announces highest Q1 dividend in its history

Read more stories