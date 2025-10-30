IK’s petition dismissed for non-prosecution

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition of former Chairman PTI Imran Khan seeking court directions for details of the cases registered against him and their consolidation as his counsel failed to appear before the court.

Earlier, a law officer on a query told the court that 107 cases are registered against the petitioner in different incidents for inciting his party workers against the state institutions.

Imran in his petition contended that government got registered a number of cases against him in different cities of Punjab.

He said it is impossible for him to face trial of all the cases and asked the court to direct the respondent government to consolidate the cases registered against him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025