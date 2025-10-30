‘Social media post case’: Lawyer Hadi Chattha arrested

ISLAMABAD: Hadi Ali Chattha, the husband of human rights activist and lawyer Imaan Mazari, was arrested from outside a district court in Islamabad on Wednesday in a case related to controversial social media posts.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka issued an arrest warrant for him at the hearing and adjourned the proceedings till today (Thursday).

According to the first information report (FIR) of the case registered by the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency, Mazari and Chattha were accused of attempting to incite divisions on linguistic grounds through social media posts and of creating the impression that the armed forces were engaged in terrorism within the country.

In another case regarding controversial tweets involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati, the same judge reserved the verdict to be announced on November 5.

