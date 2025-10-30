BML 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
Oct 30, 2025
Print Print 2025-10-30

PPP wants to see stability, prosperity in AJK: Marri

Recorder Report Published 30 Oct, 2025 05:38am

ISLAMABAD: PPP’s spokesperson Shazia Marri said that her party wants to see stability, development, and prosperity in Azad Kashmir.

In a statement issued by the PPP Secretariat on Tuesday, Marri said that the PPP believes in serving the people and ensuring social justice to deliver real change to the people of Kashmir.

She said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari envisions a peaceful and prosperous Kashmir, where the voice of the people determines their own future.

“Democracy is not only about casting votes — it is about ensuring a dignified life for every citizen,” Marri stated, emphasizing that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari believes freedom remains incomplete without equality.

Highlighting the party’s commitment to inclusivity, she said the PPP stands with workers, farmers, women, and the underprivileged segments of society, as protecting the vulnerable is the true essence of democracy.

