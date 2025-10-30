Nasir extends congratulations to Senator Chishti, Dr Rizvi

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government, Housing & Town Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has extended congratulations to Senator Aamir Waliduddin Chishti and Dr Syed Ali Farhan Rizvi for successfully managing major educational institutions including medical, dental and nursing colleges simultaneously.

He said their dedicated and consistent leadership has enabled these institutions to secure a prominent position in Sindh’s education sector. He assured that the Sindh Government will continue to support institutes that contribute to the development of capable and successful students for society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025