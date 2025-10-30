BML 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
TDAP holds meeting with representatives of PCI, PII

Published October 30, 2025

KARACHI: A meeting with representatives of Pakistan Cables Industry and Pipe International Industries was convened at the office of Azhar Ali Dahar, Director General (E&M-I), Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), to discuss strategies for promoting exports and addressing the challenges faced by Pakistan’s industrial and manufacturing sectors.

The meeting was attended by key industry representatives, including Athar Bilal, Export Officer, Pakistan Cables Limited, and Rafiullah, Manager, International Industries Limited (IIL), along with other senior company officials.

During the session, participants provided a comprehensive overview of the current industrial landscape, highlighting issues impacting export competitiveness, supply chain disruptions, and market diversification opportunities. The industry representatives stressed the importance of enhancing product innovation, reducing trade barriers, and expanding into untapped global markets to strengthen Pakistan’s industrial base and export portfolio.

Azhar Ali Dahar appreciated the valuable input shared by the participants and reaffirmed TDAP’s commitment to supporting the private sector through proactive facilitation, policy support, and international trade linkages. He emphasized that collaboration between TDAP and industry stakeholders is vital for achieving sustainable export growth and improving Pakistan’s competitiveness in global trade.

The meeting concluded with a mutual understanding to maintain close coordination between TDAP and leading industrial exporters to resolve sectoral issues, promote value-added manufacturing, and accelerate export diversification across key international markets.

