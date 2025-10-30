BML 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.43%)
Sharjeel reviews allotment, use of govt vehicles by depts

Published October 30, 2025

KARACHI: A meeting of the Sindh Cabinet Sub-Committee on Austerity was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister for Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Minister for Interior, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Minister for Prisons and Works and Services Ali Hassan Zardari, along with secretaries and senior officers of the concerned departments.

A detailed review of the allotment and use of government vehicles by various departments was presented during the meeting. The committee discussed the procurement, requirement, and financial impact of new vehicles for the departments of Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Local Government, Interior, Information, Anti-Corruption, and Universities and Boards.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the cabinet has made the principles of austerity a key part of its policy. Transparency will be ensured at every stage of the purchase, repair, and use of government vehicles. Departments that are in genuine need of vehicles will be facilitated, while unnecessary expenses must be avoided.

He further said that, as per the instructions of the chief minister of Sindh, all departments must ensure a reduction in expenditures and strict implementation of financial discipline. Each department should submit a complete report on the number, condition, and requirement of its existing vehicles so that decisions can be made based on actual needs.

Sharjeel Inam Memon directed the officers to take strict action against the personal or unauthorised use of government vehicles. A digital record of all vehicles should be maintained to ensure effective and transparent monitoring.

