JI leader accuses Sindh govt of milking Karachi

Recorder Report Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 07:03am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar has said that the Pakistan People Party government in Sindh treats Karachi as it is a golden goose.

The JI leader expressed these views while addressing a convention in Karachi. He said the PPP regime takes full advantage of the mega city and its resources but never facilitates the home to some more than 35 million individuals.

Referring to the last local government elections, Monem Zafar Khan said that the mandate of Jamaat-e-Islami was stolen. The people of Karachi gave the party the most votes, yet its rightful mayor ship was taken away.

He added that the JI has always been the true representative of the people of Karachi, and has consistently fought for their rights — including a 29-day sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly building to protest for the rights of Karachiites.

He lamented that despite being the highest tax-paying city in Pakistan, Karachi still lacks basic civic facilities. The city faces power outages lasting up to 18 hours, more than half the city has no access to tap water, and residents are forced to buy water at high prices, he said.

Affordable and reliable public transport is unavailable, roads are in disrepair, and instead of improving the city’s infrastructure, the government is busy issuing heavy e-challans, he added.

Within just six hours, fines worth over Rs. 12 million were issued to Karachi residents, he said, adding that a fine of Rs. 200 in Punjab, costs Rs. 5,000 in Karachi. Highly educated youth of Karachi are now forced to work for delivery companies like Foodpanda, he added.

Over the past two years, Jamaat-e-Islami has restored 171 parks across its nine towns. In Sindh, 7.8 million children are deprived of education, yet the party has renovated and rebuilt 42 government schools. The city’s streets have been illuminated with the installation of over 100,000 streetlights, and model neighbourhoods have been developed, he highlighted.

Jamaat-e-Islami, he emphasized, is not a party that throws files — it is a party that serves and delivers. The Sindh government, he alleged, has seized control of all local government institutions in Karachi and refuses to devolve powers to the grassroots level.

Recalling the contributions of former mayor Naimatullah Khan, he said that the K-III water project was his vision, yet even after 22 years, the K-IV project remains incomplete. Its cost has ballooned from Rs. 25 billion to Rs. 126 billion. The city’s sewerage system, he said, is in shambles, and Jamaat-e-Islami is also working to fix it — because only after resolving sewerage issues can roads be rebuilt properly and paved with paver blocks.

Monem Zafar Khan announced that on November 21, 22, and 23; Jamaat-e-Islami will hold a grand public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore, under the theme “Badal Do Nizam” (Change the System). The event, he said, will serve as a milestone in the struggle to end the system of oppression in the country.

