BML 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
BOP 37.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.78%)
CNERGY 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.56%)
CPHL 84.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
DCL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.24%)
DGKC 224.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.24%)
FCCL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.74%)
FFL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.98%)
GCIL 31.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.73%)
HUBC 208.37 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.81%)
KEL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KOSM 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
LOTCHEM 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
MLCF 92.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
NBP 207.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (0.78%)
PAEL 48.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
PIAHCLA 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
PIBTL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
POWER 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.24%)
PPL 186.97 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.48%)
PREMA 39.78 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.79%)
PRL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PTC 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.09%)
SNGP 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.83%)
TELE 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.01%)
TPLP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
TREET 31.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.68%)
TRG 75.15 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (2.64%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.22%)
BR100 16,702 Increased By 108.6 (0.65%)
BR30 52,977 Increased By 491.5 (0.94%)
KSE100 158,823 Increased By 357.8 (0.23%)
KSE30 48,350 Increased By 15 (0.03%)
Oct 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-30

Putin defies Trump with second nuclear weapons test in days

AFP Published 30 Oct, 2025 05:38am

MOSCOW: Russia has successfully tested a nuclear-capable, nuclear-powered underwater drone, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday, defying US President Donald Trump’s warnings with Moscow’s second test of a new nuclear weapons system in just a few days.

Putin on Sunday oversaw a test of another advanced nuclear-capable weapon — the Burevestnik cruise missile, which he said had an “unlimited range”. Trump called that exercise not “appropriate”.

“Yesterday, another test was conducted for another prospective system — the unmanned underwater device ‘Poseidon,’ also equipped with a nuclear power unit,” Putin said in televised remarks while visiting a military hospital treating Russian soldiers wounded in Ukraine.

The Russian leader said there was “no way to intercept” the drone torpedo, which, according to Putin, can travel at a speed higher than conventional submarines and reach any continent in the world.

Putin said no country could match Poseidon’s speed and diving depth, adding, “it is unlikely that anything similar will appear in the near future.”

The device can operate at a depth of more than one kilometre (0.6 mile) and travel at speeds of up to 70 knots while remaining undetectable, according to a source in the Russian military-industrial complex quoted by state news agency TASS.

First tested in 2018, it is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead of up to two megatons, the source told TASS.

After Sunday’s cruise missile test, Trump urged Putin to focus instead on ending the war in Ukraine.

“He ought to get the war (in Ukraine) ended. A war that should have taken one week is now soon in its fourth year. That’s what he ought to do instead of testing missiles,” Trump said.

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin nuclear weapons

Comments

200 characters

Putin defies Trump with second nuclear weapons test in days

PTC urges govt to address key challenges facing textile sector

At least 18 terrorists killed in 2 separate Balochistan IBOs: ISPR

Revised determination for KE: Nepra’s ‘collective’ wisdom questioned at public hearing

Sugar mills barred from clearing production sans digital monitoring

Balochistan coast: Pakistan receives first-ever US crude oil shipment

Sindh enforces higher agriculture income tax rates from July 1

Pakistan’s Sapphire Fibres to invest additional $2.5mn in US subsidiary

POL products: Govt mulling up to Rs2.34/litre hike from Nov 1st

Maryam urges US investors to invest in Punjab

OGDC announces highest Q1 dividend in its history

Read more stories