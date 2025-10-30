BML 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.43%)
BOP 37.42 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.92%)
CNERGY 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.24%)
CPHL 84.74 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
DCL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.02%)
DGKC 226.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.64%)
FCCL 50.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.64%)
GCIL 31.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
HUBC 208.44 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (0.84%)
KEL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.47%)
KOSM 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
LOTCHEM 24.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 93.49 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.3%)
NBP 207.72 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.74%)
PAEL 48.39 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.94%)
PIAHCLA 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
PIBTL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.21%)
POWER 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.24%)
PPL 187.69 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (0.87%)
PREMA 39.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
PRL 33.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 35.49 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.34%)
SNGP 130.20 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (1.38%)
SSGC 37.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.8%)
TELE 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.47%)
TPLP 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2%)
TREET 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.61%)
TRG 75.48 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (3.09%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.22%)
BR100 16,593 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 52,486 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 159,476 Increased By 1011.2 (0.64%)
KSE30 48,586 Increased By 250.9 (0.52%)
Gold prices climb

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2025 05:38am

NEW YORK: Gold prices rose nearly 2 percent on Wednesday, rebounding from a three-week low hit in the previous session as some traders covered short positions ahead of a pivotal Federal Reserve rate decision later in the day.

Spot gold was up 1.4 percent at USD4,007.47 per ounce, as of 9:45 a.m. ET (1345 GMT), after dropping to its lowest since October 6 on Tuesday. US gold futures for December delivery gained 1percent to USD4,023.3 per ounce.

“Some of those speculative short positions are covering at this point in advance of the Fed’s decision .... The market will be paying close attention to the policy statement and (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell’s responses to questions today,” said Peter Grant, vice president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals.

The Fed is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points, responding to softer-than-expected September inflation data and signs of labour market weakness, despite limited economic data due to the ongoing US government shutdown. Investors will also closely watch Powell’s remarks for any signals on future policy. Non-yielding gold typically thrives in a low-interest-rate environment and during times of economic uncertainty.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a trade deal with South Korea and expressed optimism about a similar truce with China’s Xi Jinping, ahead of talks scheduled Thursday. A potential trade deal between the US and China could diminish gold’s safe-haven appeal and weigh on prices.

Gold has gained 52percent year-to-date, supported by geopolitical and economic uncertainties, US interest rate-cut bets and sustained central bank buying. Prices hit a record high of USD4,381.21 on October 20, but have fallen 8.5percent since, in part due to easing trade tensions.

“The magnitude of the setback diminishes the likelihood of seeing USD5,000/oz before the end of the year,” but gold prices could still reach that level by the first quarter of 2026, Grant said. Elsewhere, spot silver gained 2.3 percent to USD48.11 per ounce, platinum was up 1.5 percent at USD1,608.95 and palladium rose 1.2percent to USD1,409.75.

