Markets Print 2025-10-30

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 30 Oct, 2025 05:38am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (October 29, 2025).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               281.46   282.00    AED                76.80     77.58
EURO                327.36   330.62    SAR                75.05     75.66
GBP                 372.98   376.76    INTERBANK         281.00    281.10
JPY                                                        1.83      1.89
=========================================================================

