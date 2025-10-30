KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (October 29, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 281.46 282.00 AED 76.80 77.58
EURO 327.36 330.62 SAR 75.05 75.66
GBP 372.98 376.76 INTERBANK 281.00 281.10
JPY 1.83 1.89
=========================================================================
