KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (October 29, 2025).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 281.46 282.00 AED 76.80 77.58 EURO 327.36 330.62 SAR 75.05 75.66 GBP 372.98 376.76 INTERBANK 281.00 281.10 JPY 1.83 1.89 =========================================================================

