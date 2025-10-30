BML 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
BOP 37.36 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.76%)
CNERGY 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.24%)
CPHL 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.72%)
DCL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.02%)
DGKC 226.70 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (0.73%)
FCCL 50.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.84%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.64%)
GCIL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
HUBC 208.51 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.88%)
KEL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.47%)
KOSM 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
LOTCHEM 24.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 93.49 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.3%)
NBP 207.96 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (0.85%)
PAEL 48.39 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.94%)
PIAHCLA 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
PIBTL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
POWER 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.24%)
PPL 187.40 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
PREMA 39.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
PRL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
PTC 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.4%)
SNGP 130.10 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.3%)
SSGC 37.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.8%)
TELE 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.28%)
TPLP 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2%)
TREET 31.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
TRG 75.40 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.98%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.78%)
BR100 16,593 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 52,486 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 159,272 Increased By 807 (0.51%)
KSE30 48,512 Increased By 177 (0.37%)
Oct 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-30

Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Wednesday (October 29, 2025)...
Recorder Report Published 30 Oct, 2025 05:38am

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Wednesday (October 29, 2025)

======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar                      18300-18400
Gur                        21000-24000
Shakar                     22000-25000
Ghee (16 kg)                 8150-8600
Almond (Kaghzi)            10000-42000
Almond (Simple)            12500-15000
Sogi                       40000-70000
Dry Date                   14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)             30000-36000
Chilli (Pissi)             60000-70000
Turmeric                   16500-20000
Darchini (large)           26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)               33000-35000
Dal Mong (Chilka)          34000-36000
Dal Mong (Washed)          35000-38000
Dal Mash (Sabat)           31000-34000
Dal Mash (Chilka)          33000-38000
Dal Mash (Washed)          38000-43000
Dal Masoor (Local)         27000-30000
Dal Masoor (impor)         24000-31000
Masoor (salam-local)       32000-36000
Masoor (salam-import)      24000-25000
Gram White                 21000-36000
Gram Black                 24000-26000
Dal Chana (Thin)           25000-27000
Dal Chana (Thick)          28000-30000
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    30000-31000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    50000-55000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)        33000-34000
Basmati Super (new)        26000-30000
Kainat 1121                26000-36000
Rice Basmati (386)         20000-25000
Basmati broken             17000-26000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                  1900-2200
Tea (Green)                  1400-1650
======================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

grain Akbari Mandi Lahore Grain Market Rates commodity rates

Comments

200 characters

Lahore Grain Market Rates

PTC urges govt to address key challenges facing textile sector

At least 18 terrorists killed in 2 separate Balochistan IBOs: ISPR

Revised determination for KE: Nepra’s ‘collective’ wisdom questioned at public hearing

Sugar mills barred from clearing production sans digital monitoring

Balochistan coast: Pakistan receives first-ever US crude oil shipment

Sindh enforces higher agriculture income tax rates from July 1

Pakistan’s Sapphire Fibres to invest additional $2.5mn in US subsidiary

POL products: Govt mulling up to Rs2.34/litre hike from Nov 1st

Maryam urges US investors to invest in Punjab

OGDC announces highest Q1 dividend in its history

Read more stories