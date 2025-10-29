Army captain, 5 soldiers martyred; 7 terrorists killed in Kurram IBO: ISPR

A Pakistan Army captain and five soldiers were martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted in the Dogar area on reports regarding the presence of militants associated with an Indian proxy group, “Fitna al Khwarij.”

During the exchange of fire, security forces killed seven militants. However, six personnel, including Captain Noman Saleem, embraced martyrdom while fighting gallantly, the ISPR said.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Havildar Amjad Ali (39, Swabi), Naik Waqas Ahmad (36, Rawalpindi), Sepoy Aijaz Ali (23, Shikarpur), Sepoy Muhammad Waleed (23, Jhelum), and Sepoy Muhammad Shahbaz (32, Khairpur).

The ISPR said a sanitisation operation was underway to clear the area of any remaining terrorists.

It added that Pakistan’s security forces remain resolute in their counterterrorism campaign under the “Azm-e-Istehkam” initiative, aimed at eliminating foreign-sponsored terrorism and restoring lasting peace in the country.