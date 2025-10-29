Pakistan condemns Israel’s violations of Gaza peace agreement

Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the renewed attacks by Israeli occupying forces in Gaza, terming them a “flagrant violation of international law and a breach of the recently concluded peace agreement”.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan said the Israeli strikes had reportedly caused civilian casualties and warned that such aggressive actions threatened to undermine international efforts aimed at ensuring durable peace and stability in the region.

“These actions constitute a clear and flagrant violation of international law, as well as a breach of the recently concluded peace agreement,” the statement read.

“Such aggressive measures by the Israeli occupation forces threaten to undermine international efforts aimed at establishing durable peace and stability in the region.”

Pakistan urged the international community to take immediate steps to halt the ceasefire violations by Israeli forces.

The statement reaffirmed Islamabad’s consistent and principled support for the Palestinian cause and called for the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and viable State of Palestine based on the pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Pakistan reiterated that peace in the Middle East would remain elusive until a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue is achieved in accordance with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.