BML 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 37.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
CPHL 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.07%)
DCL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.37%)
DGKC 229.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-1.17%)
FCCL 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FFL 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.55%)
GCIL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
HUBC 208.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
KEL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
KOSM 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 94.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
NBP 209.00 Increased By ▲ 7.45 (3.7%)
PAEL 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-5.97%)
PIAHCLA 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 185.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-0.9%)
PREMA 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.64%)
PTC 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
SNGP 130.50 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.44%)
SSGC 37.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.99%)
TPLP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.64%)
TREET 30.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.85%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.35%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
BR100 16,593 Decreased By -143.7 (-0.86%)
BR30 52,486 Decreased By -471.3 (-0.89%)
KSE100 158,465 Decreased By -1636 (-1.02%)
KSE30 48,335 Decreased By -524.5 (-1.07%)
Oct 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares rise as utilities, healthcare stocks gain

  • CSE All-Share index .CSE settled 0.39% higher at 22,777.12
Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2025 05:21pm
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, led by utilities and healthcare stocks.

The CSE All-Share index .CSE settled 0.39% higher at 22,777.12.

Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) and Swadeshi Industrial Works were the top percentage gainers on the index, gaining 20% each.

Trading volume on the index fell to 174.1 million shares from 211.8 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 5.38 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($17.77 million) from 6.2 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 425.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 5.33 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index Sri Lankan stock CSE

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lankan shares rise as utilities, healthcare stocks gain

Trump says he averted Pakistan, India clash with 250% tariff warning

Pakistan’s glacier-fed rivers to benefit from $250mn GCF funding

Israel says it will uphold Gaza ceasefire as strikes kill 104 people

Pakistan condemns Israel’s violations of Gaza peace agreement

Khawaja Asif says Pakistan has ‘borne treachery too long’, warns Kabul of retaliation to any terrorist attack

Rupee records slight uptick against US dollar

HBL extends title sponsorship of Pakistan Super League for two more seasons

Pakistan Customs seizes millions in smuggled silver

Fauji Fertilizer eyes coal gasification to replace natural gas, utilise Pakistan’s domestic coal

Gold price per tola climbs Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Read more stories