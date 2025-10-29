BML 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 37.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
CPHL 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.07%)
DCL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.37%)
DGKC 229.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-1.17%)
FCCL 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FFL 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.55%)
GCIL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
HUBC 208.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
KEL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
KOSM 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 94.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
NBP 209.00 Increased By ▲ 7.45 (3.7%)
PAEL 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-5.97%)
PIAHCLA 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 185.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-0.9%)
PREMA 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.64%)
PTC 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
SNGP 130.50 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.44%)
SSGC 37.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.99%)
TPLP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.64%)
TREET 30.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.85%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.35%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
BR100 16,615 Decreased By -121.9 (-0.73%)
BR30 52,550 Decreased By -406.9 (-0.77%)
KSE100 158,465 Decreased By -1636 (-1.02%)
KSE30 48,335 Decreased By -524.5 (-1.07%)
Oct 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s MRPL pauses Russian oil buying to avoid sanctions risks, executive says

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2025 04:20pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

HYDERABAD: India’s state-run refiner Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has no immediate plans to buy Russian oil due to risks involved after the latest U.S. sanctions on Moscow’s top oil producers, a company executive told reporters on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump last week imposed sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil, Russia’s two largest oil companies, in an attempt to pressure President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

The MRPL executive, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter, said it was difficult for the company to trace back and ensure oil supplies do not involve sanctioned entities.

India considering $12 billion plan to bail out state power distributors

MRPL is the only state refiner that exports large quantities of refined products, including diesel and jet fuel, so it has to ensure there is no breach of sanctions, the executive said.

MRPL, which on average buys 3 million barrels of Russian oil per month, has enough oil to cover processing needs for November and December, according to the company official.

The refiner is seeking supply of oil through a tender for December.

MRPL operates a 300,000 barrels-per-day refinery in southern Karnataka state.

India Russian oil Russian oil imports MRPL Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd

Comments

200 characters

India’s MRPL pauses Russian oil buying to avoid sanctions risks, executive says

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 settles 1,600 points lower

Pakistan’s glacier-fed rivers to benefit from $250mn GCF funding

Khawaja Asif says Pakistan has ‘borne treachery too long’, warns Kabul of retaliation to any terrorist attack

Rupee records slight uptick against US dollar

Pakistan Customs seizes millions in smuggled silver

Fauji Fertilizer eyes coal gasification to replace natural gas, utilize Pakistan’s domestic coal

Gold price per tola climbs Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Istanbul talks fail as Afghan side evades core issue, says Tarar

Meta explores collaboration with Pakistan in AI, digital trade, and e-commerce

Pakistan’s exports as share of GDP shrinking: World Bank

Read more stories