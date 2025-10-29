Customs Karachi foils smuggling bid of silver

KARACHI: In a major anti-smuggling operation, the Enforcement Collectorate, Karachi, has seized 25 kilograms of silver, valued at approximately PKR 12 million, from a passenger bus intercepted at Mochko Check Post.

Acting on credible intelligence, officers of the Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) stopped a passenger bus arriving from Gwadar. Upon thorough inspection, silver bars weighing 25 kilograms* were recovered from the luggage of a passenger. The individual failed to produce any legal import or purchase documents, confirming the illicit nature of the consignment.

The seized silver has been taken into custody under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1969, while the passenger has been detained. Further investigation is underway to determine the source, route, and intended recipients of the smuggled goods and to identify any accomplices involved.

Speaking on the successful operation, a spokesperson for

FBR reaffirmed that such enforcement actions will continue with full vigor in order to deter smuggling and ensure compliance with customs laws across all checkpoints and entry routes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025