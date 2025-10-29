BML 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
Oct 29, 2025
NBP’s profit up over 650%, clocks in at Rs23.3bn in 3QCY25

BR Web Desk Published 29 Oct, 2025 01:00pm

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), one of the country’s largest commercial banks, registered a profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs23.26 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2025, a whopping increase of over 650% year-on-year.

The bank registered a PAT of Rs3.09 billion in the same period of the preceding year.

As per a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, NBP’s earnings per share stood at Rs10.83 in 3QCY25, an increase from Rs1.39 in 3QCY24.

“NBP recorded its highest-ever quarterly profit amid higher income from both core and non-core operations, along with substantial gains on securities,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL), in a note.

During the period, NBP’s mark-up/return earned declined from Rs272.8 billion in 3QCY25 to Rs190.35 billion in 3QCY24, a decrease of nearly 30%.

However, the bank also saw its interest expense reduced more significantly i.e. 46%, from Rs237.88 billion in 3QCY24 to Rs129.63 billion in 3QCY25.

As a result, the bank’s net mark-up/return earned increased to Rs60.71 billion in 3QCY25, compared to Rs34.97 billion in 1QCY23, a gain of 74%.

During the period, the fee and commission income earned by NBP in 3QCY25 clocked in at Rs6.56 billion, an increase of nearly 10% against Rs5.99 billion earned in the same period last year.

NBP’s foreign exchange income remained largely stable at Rs1.23 billion in 3QCY25.

Meanwhile, the bank recorded a massive gain of 76% on securities to the tune of Rs8.22 billion in 3QCY25, in comparison to a gain of Rs4.67 billion in SPLY.

During the period, NBP’s share of profit from association increased to Rs326.2 million, as compared to only Rs25.6 million SPLY.

During the period, the bank saw its non interest income increase 24%.

NBP’s operating expenses clocked in at Rs30.94 billion in 3QCY25.

The bank’s profit before tax clocked in at Rs49.93 billion in 3QCY25, an increase of 243%.

During the period, NBP paid taxes to the tune of Rs26.67 billion, as compared to Rs11.48 billion in 3QCY24, an increase of 132%.

