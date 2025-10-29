BML 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
BOP 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.43%)
CNERGY 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
CPHL 86.97 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.46%)
DCL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
DGKC 232.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.11%)
FCCL 52.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.4%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
GCIL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
HUBC 207.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.74%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
LOTCHEM 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
MLCF 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.24%)
NBP 211.80 Increased By ▲ 10.25 (5.09%)
PAEL 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.33%)
PIAHCLA 25.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
PPL 189.00 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.13%)
PREMA 40.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
PRL 34.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
PTC 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.2%)
SNGP 132.85 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (3.26%)
SSGC 38.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
TELE 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
TPLP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.57%)
TREET 31.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.38%)
TRG 73.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.54%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
BR100 16,736 Decreased By -0.6 (-0%)
BR30 52,985 Increased By 28.3 (0.05%)
KSE100 159,619 Decreased By -482.1 (-0.3%)
KSE30 48,706 Decreased By -153.5 (-0.31%)
Oct 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England bounce back from Brazil defeat with 3-0 win over Australia

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2025 11:53am

England’s Aggie Beever-Jones, Lucy Bronze and Georgia Stanway scored in a 3-0 victory over 10-player Australia in a friendly on Tuesday at Derby’s Pride Park, as the European champions bounced back from their 2-1 loss to Brazil on Saturday.

The friendly was overshadowed by what appeared to be a serious knee injury to Michelle Agyemang, who was carried off on a stretcher.

In the first meeting between the two teams since England dispatched Australia in the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup, Beever-Jones struck in the 20th minute when her free kick hit the wall and Bronze passed the ball back out to her for a powerful shot into the top corner.

Bronze doubled their lead in the 40th minute when she latched onto a pass from Ella Toone and struck from near the penalty spot. The fans serenaded Bronze, who turned 34 on Tuesday, with “Happy Birthday to You!”

England were awarded a penalty at the death after Katrina Gorry’s sliding challenge on Missy Bo Kearns. Stanway coolly fired home from the spot for a decisive England victory.

Australia were reduced to 10 players in the 19th minute when Alanna Kennedy was shown a red card for tugging down Alessia Russo.

The 19-year-old Agyemang, who played a key role in England’s European Championship victory, crumpled to the ground with an injury that occurred off the ball late in the game, with England manager Sarina Wiegman calling the prognosis “not very positive”.

“Of course it was an awful moment, it doesn’t look good,” said Wiegman, who had not yet received a medical report. “We don’t know yet but I’m not very positive about what I’ve seen.”

Lucy Bronze England vs Brazil Aggie Beever Jones Georgia Stanway

Comments

200 characters

England bounce back from Brazil defeat with 3-0 win over Australia

Positive momentum returns to PSX; KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points

Inflation may go up further: Real GDP growth now likely to stay at 3pc: World Bank

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Istanbul talks fail as Afghan side evades core issue, says Tarar

Meta explores collaboration with Pakistan in AI, digital trade, and e-commerce

Pakistan’s glacier-fed rivers to benefit from $250mn GCF funding

Oil dips on worries about Russian sanctions, OPEC+ output increase

Trump says Gaza ceasefire holds, Israel has right to hit back if attacked

Trump talks up trade deal prospects as Asia tour hits South Korea

Solar energy uptake: CCP set to conduct study to uncover snags

Read more stories