Oct 29, 2025
Technology

Meta explores collaboration with Pakistan in AI, digital trade, and e-commerce

BR Web Desk Published 29 Oct, 2025 11:13am

US tech giant Meta is exploring collaboration with Pakistan in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI), digital trade, and e-commerce under the government’s new digital transformation initiatives.

The development came during a meeting between a Meta delegation, led by Rafael Frankel, Director for Public Policy (South Asia), and Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan in Islamabad, where both sides discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation in emerging technologies, digital skills development, and SME empowerment.

A statement on Wednesday read that Jam Kamal Khan welcomed the delegation and appreciated Meta’s partnership in supporting Pakistan’s digital transformation.

Meta, Pakistan IT ministry launch Urdu version for Meta AI

He highlighted that Pakistan’s digital economy is among the fastest-growing in South Asia, powered by a youthful population, growing connectivity, and a strong IT talent base producing over 75,000 graduates annually.

Kamal informed the delegation on the ministry’s initiatives to strengthen e-commerce, promote IT exports, and integrate AI into the national economy.

He said that Pakistan’s IT and ITeS exports rose by 18% in FY2025 to $3.8 billion, while in the first quarter of FY2026, exports reached $1.06 billion, marking a 21% year-on-year increase.

The minister shared that the National E-Commerce Policy 2.0 (2025–2030) is being finalised to expand Pakistan’s e-commerce market to $20 billion by 2030, with a focus on MSME digitisation, logistics improvement, and cross-border trade facilitation.

He also discussed Pakistan’s leadership in regional trade forums such as the SCO E-Commerce Cooperation Program and MPCEPA, where digital trade and secure data flows are key agenda items.

The commerce minister invited Meta to collaborate through the Ministry’s IT Sectoral Council on areas such as AI ethics, digital safety, and e-commerce standards.

He invited Meta to partner with Pakistan in AI skilling programs targeting youth, and to explore a Meta–Pakistan E-Commerce Accelerator Pilot to strengthen digital entrepreneurship.

Rafael Frankel commended Pakistan’s progress in digital transformation and expressed Meta’s keen interest in expanding collaboration in AI-driven digital innovation, skills development, and SME support.

He reiterated Meta’s commitment to empowering Pakistani entrepreneurs and small businesses through programs such as Meta Boost, focusing on digital skills, responsible marketing, and online safety.

Both sides agreed to continue working closely to promote innovation, safe online practices, and economic empowerment through technology.

