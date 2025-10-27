BML 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.64%)
Meta, Pakistan IT ministry launch Urdu version for Meta AI

  • Meta AI’s ALIF enables users in Pakistan to interact with it in Urdu
BR Web Desk Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 04:23pm
Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), in partnership with Meta, hosted ‘Future in Focus: AI and Innovation’ event in Islamabad on October 27, 2025. Photo: PID
Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), in partnership with Meta, hosted ‘Future in Focus: AI and Innovation’ event in Islamabad on October 27, 2025. Photo: PID

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), in partnership with Meta, on Monday hosted ‘Future in Focus: AI and Innovation,’ an event dedicated to advancing digital transformation in Pakistan.

The gathering brought together government leaders, industry experts, and academia to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital innovation nationwide, the Press Information Department (PID) said in a press release.

During the event, a series of initiatives designed to empower Pakistan’s public sector and the local community were announced. Among these, Meta revealed the expansion of Meta AI’s language capabilities, ALIF, enabling users in Pakistan to interact with Meta AI not only in English but also in Urdu.

This enhancement empowers more people to discover information, express themselves, and maintain connections with what matters most, the press release added.

Meta introduces Instagram Map in Pakistan

At the inauguration, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja stated, “Under the Prime Minister’s Digital Nation Vision, Pakistan is accelerating toward a future where technology empowers every citizen.“

The minister said Pakistan’s National AI Policy and partnership with Meta reflected its commitment to advancing AI literacy, digital transformation, and innovation across government and academia.

“The introduction of ALIF - Urdu for Meta AI is a milestone in making technology more inclusive and accessible for our people, ensuring that no one is left behind in our digital transformation,” she said

The technology company also introduced the localised version of the ‘Transforming Public Sector Innovation in Asia Pacific with Llama’ guide, developed in partnership with Deloitte.

This guide, with support from the ministry, demonstrates how Meta’s open-source AI model, Llama, can streamline government operations, enhance public services, and support data sovereignty.

Meta launches smart glasses with built-in display, reaching for ‘superintelligence’

National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEAC) Vice Chair Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar emphasised that enhancing the quality of computing education in Pakistan requires a strong focus on faculty capacity building.

“The collaboration with Meta presents a valuable opportunity to empower educators to play a leading role in shaping the future of AI education and digital innovation in Pakistan,” he noted.

CEO of atomcamp Fizza Amjad said: “By equipping non-technical faculty with AI knowledge, we’re creating a ripple effect that will reach thousands of students and strengthen the link between academia and industry.

“This initiative ensures that AI understanding extends beyond computer science, shaping how future professionals across disciplines engage with emerging technologies. It’s a step toward building a more AI-literate academic ecosystem in Pakistan.”

Public Policy South and Central Asia Director at Meta Sarim Aziz said, “Meta is deeply committed to supporting Pakistan’s vision for AI-driven growth and innovation. Through our collaboration with MoITT, HEC, and NCEAC, and the launch of these new initiatives, we aim to help the public sector and academia harness AI to drive digital transformation for the benefit of people across Pakistan. We’re also excited to announce that Meta AI now supports Urdu, opening up new opportunities for the local communities to engage with technology in their own language.”

“These new initiatives reflect Meta’s commitment to supporting Pakistan as it advances in AI and government digitalisation. By working closely with partners to build digital skills, encourage responsible AI adoption, and foster collaboration, Meta aims to help drive innovation and enhance the delivery of public services,” Aziz said.

