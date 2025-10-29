BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 29 Oct, 2025 06:04am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday, (October 28, 2025)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 27-10-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        15,000        280        15,280        15,280          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           16,075        300        16,375        16,375          NIL
===========================================================================

