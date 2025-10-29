BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
BOP 37.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.4%)
CNERGY 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.37%)
CPHL 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-3.55%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.57%)
DGKC 233.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.47%)
FCCL 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.78%)
FFL 18.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.67%)
GCIL 32.26 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.67%)
HUBC 210.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.05%)
KEL 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-7.23%)
KOSM 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-7.71%)
MLCF 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.19%)
NBP 203.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.9%)
PAEL 52.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.79%)
PIAHCLA 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
POWER 18.18 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.73%)
PPL 189.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.14%)
PREMA 40.58 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.71%)
PRL 35.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PTC 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.38%)
SNGP 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.52%)
SSGC 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.54%)
TREET 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
TRG 72.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.82%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.7%)
BR100 16,737 Decreased By -282.2 (-1.66%)
BR30 52,957 Decreased By -1213.6 (-2.24%)
KSE100 160,101 Decreased By -2062.8 (-1.27%)
KSE30 48,859 Decreased By -559.2 (-1.13%)
Oct 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-29

Pakistan, KSA agree to launch Economic Cooperation Framework

Naveed Siddiqui Published 29 Oct, 2025 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have agreed to launch an Economic Cooperation Framework (ECF) to strengthen their relationship further in the fields of economics, trade, investment and energy.

“This framework is based on the two countries’ shared economic interests and reaffirms their mutual desire to strengthen trade and investment relations to serve their common interests,” said a Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint statement issued by the Foreign Office here on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saudlate on Monday in Riyadh during the PM’s 3-day visit to attend the ninth edition of Future Investment Initiative-9 (FII9).

PM, MbS agree to deepen trade and investment ties

As part of the framework, several strategic and high-impact projects will be discussed in the economic, trade, investment, and development fields that will contribute to strengthening cooperation between the two governments, enhancing the pivotal role of the private sector, and increasing trade exchange between the two countries, the joint statement remarked.

The joint communique states, “Priority sectors include energy, industry, mining, information technology, tourism, agriculture, and food security. Both sides are currently studying several joint economic projects, including signing a Memorandum of Understanding for the electricity interconnection project between the Kingdom and Pakistan, in addition to signing a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the field of energy between the two nations.”

This framework represents an extension of both countries’ efforts to strengthen their fraternal relations and reaffirms their shared vision toward building a sustainable partnership across various economic, trade, and investment fields — in a manner that fulfills the aspirations of their leaderships and the brotherly peoples of both nations, and serves their mutual interests.

The leaders of the two countries also look forward to convening the meeting of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Trade energy sector investments Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Pak Saudi ties MBS Future Initiative Investment FII9 Economic Cooperation Framework

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, KSA agree to launch Economic Cooperation Framework

Inflation may go up further: Real GDP growth now likely to stay at 3pc: World Bank

73pc members’ recommendation: Pakistan a viable place for FDI: OICCI survey

Solar energy uptake: CCP set to conduct study to uncover snags

PM says reliance on loans weakens economy

LCIA proceedings in GoP-SHPL case: PPIB files Rs1.52bn expense claims

Halal meat exports to Malaysia: Inter-ministerial meeting reviews complaints

Nepra imposes Rs100m fines on four Discos

QTA for Q1FY26: FPCCI rejects proposed positive adjustment

Plan to increase Indonesia’s palm oil quota under study

Read more stories