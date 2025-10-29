Pakistanis among 18 killed in migrant shipwreck off Libya

GENEVA: Eighteen people perished when a wooden vessel carrying dozens of migrants capsized off the coast of Libya on Tuesday, while 64 people were rescued, the UN’s migration agency said.

“Among the survivors are 29 Sudanese men, one Sudanese woman, and one Sudanese child; 18 Bangladeshi men; 12 Pakistani men; and three Somali men,” the International Organization for Migration said in a statement, adding that no information was yet available about the nationalities of those who had died in the shipwreck.