Nepra imposes Rs100m fines on four Discos

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 29 Oct, 2025 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has imposed fines of Rs 100 million on four power Distribution Companies (Discos) for violation of Nepra rules.

Of these fines, Rs 50million fine has been imposed on Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), Rs 10 million on Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Rs 40 million on Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) and Rs 10 million on Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

The Regulator has directed the Discos to deposit the amount in designated bank of the Authority within a period of 15 days from the date of issuance of this order and forward a copy of the paid instrument to the Registrar Office for information, failing which the Authority may recover the amount due under Section 41 of the Nepra Act as arrears of the land revenue or through any other appropriate legal means in addition to taking any other appropriate legal action against the licnesee for non-compliance.

