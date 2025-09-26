BML 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 26.14 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.02%)
CNERGY 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.57%)
CPHL 101.62 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.17%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
DGKC 253.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.13%)
FCCL 59.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.3%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.67%)
GCIL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
HUBC 222.31 Increased By ▲ 6.62 (3.07%)
KEL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KOSM 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
MLCF 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.48%)
NBP 188.28 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.11%)
PAEL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
PIBTL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
POWER 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.46%)
PPL 201.21 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.34%)
PREMA 48.61 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.4%)
PRL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.69%)
PTC 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.22%)
SNGP 136.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.3%)
SSGC 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
TELE 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.83%)
TREET 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.18%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.82%)
BR100 16,575 Increased By 221.7 (1.36%)
BR30 54,791 Increased By 1370.1 (2.56%)
KSE100 159,280 Increased By 1043.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 48,658 Increased By 423.1 (0.88%)
Sep 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-26

Fatal accidents: DISCOs pay only 7pc of fines

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 26 Sep, 2025 06:23am

ISLAMABAD: Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) have paid only seven percent of the fines imposed on them by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) in connection with fatal accidents as most of these penalties have either been challenged in the NEPRA Appellate Tribunal (NAT) or in courts.

According to available data, Nepra imposed fines totaling Rs 635 million on various DISCOs, including K-Electric (KE). However, only Rs 45.5 million has been paid so far, while the remaining Rs 589.5 million is either under litigation or in the process of appeal.

Additionally, Nepra levied fines amounting to Rs 330 million on DISCOs for non-fatal accidents, but none of this amount has been paid to date.

Failure to prevent fatal incidents: Nepra slaps Rs53m penalty on Discos

The power sector regulator also imposed a Rs 10 million fine on the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) on February 26, 2025, in connection with a fatal accident. This fine also remained unpaid, so far.

From 2018-19 to 2024-25, Nepra imposed fines totaling Rs 95.5 million on K-Electric (KE). Of this, the company has paid Rs 45.5 million, while Rs 50 million—related to fatal accidents during the monsoon rains of July and August 2019 (in which KE was held responsible for 19 out of 35 fatalities)—is being contested in court.

On January 8, 2021, and July 5, 2024, NEPRA imposed fines totaling Rs 73 million on Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO). The company initially challenged a Rs 13 million fine in the Islamabad High Court (IHC); however, the case has now been moved to the NEPRA Appellate Tribunal (NAT). A review has also been filed against the remaining Rs 62 million fine.

Nepra imposed six fines totaling Rs 76 million on Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) between June 15, 2022, and July 5, 2024, all related to fatal accidents. All six cases have been challengedin different legal forums.

Fines amounting to Rs 44 million were imposed on Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) in 2021 and 2024, both due to fatal accidents. These fines have not yet been paid.

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) were fined a combined Rs 130 million for fatal accidents. The recovery of these fines is also under litigation.

The fines imposed on other companies on account of fatal accidents are as follows: (i) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO): Rs 41 million; (ii) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO): Rs 100 million; (iii) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO): Rs 51 million; and (iv) Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Rs 22.5 million.—MUSHTAQ GHUMMAN

nepra DISCOS courts power sector NTDC Nepra appellate tribunal fatal accidents Nepra fines

Comments

200 characters

Fatal accidents: DISCOs pay only 7pc of fines

Pakistan sends team to KSA: Economic roadmap to be sealed in 2 months

MNFS&R’s report to Senate panel: Floods destroy 2.5m acres of crops

Oil set for biggest weekly gain in three months as Russia cuts fuel exports

Trump, PM and COAS take stock of global situation

Wealth statement format surreptitiously altered: FTO orders probe against FBR

AI-powered ESaaS project completed: First Green Sukuk for telecom sector launched

Fund-MoF parleys to begin from Monday: FBR updates IMF about revenue data

RLNG charges levied by SNGPL: APTMA to hire audit firm for verification

Circular debt will be wiped out in 6 years: Leghari

All public companies and importers: Sales tax registration deadline extended till Oct 15

Read more stories