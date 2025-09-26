Fatal accidents: DISCOs pay only 7pc of fines

ISLAMABAD: Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) have paid only seven percent of the fines imposed on them by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) in connection with fatal accidents as most of these penalties have either been challenged in the NEPRA Appellate Tribunal (NAT) or in courts.

According to available data, Nepra imposed fines totaling Rs 635 million on various DISCOs, including K-Electric (KE). However, only Rs 45.5 million has been paid so far, while the remaining Rs 589.5 million is either under litigation or in the process of appeal.

Additionally, Nepra levied fines amounting to Rs 330 million on DISCOs for non-fatal accidents, but none of this amount has been paid to date.

Failure to prevent fatal incidents: Nepra slaps Rs53m penalty on Discos

The power sector regulator also imposed a Rs 10 million fine on the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) on February 26, 2025, in connection with a fatal accident. This fine also remained unpaid, so far.

From 2018-19 to 2024-25, Nepra imposed fines totaling Rs 95.5 million on K-Electric (KE). Of this, the company has paid Rs 45.5 million, while Rs 50 million—related to fatal accidents during the monsoon rains of July and August 2019 (in which KE was held responsible for 19 out of 35 fatalities)—is being contested in court.

On January 8, 2021, and July 5, 2024, NEPRA imposed fines totaling Rs 73 million on Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO). The company initially challenged a Rs 13 million fine in the Islamabad High Court (IHC); however, the case has now been moved to the NEPRA Appellate Tribunal (NAT). A review has also been filed against the remaining Rs 62 million fine.

Nepra imposed six fines totaling Rs 76 million on Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) between June 15, 2022, and July 5, 2024, all related to fatal accidents. All six cases have been challengedin different legal forums.

Fines amounting to Rs 44 million were imposed on Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) in 2021 and 2024, both due to fatal accidents. These fines have not yet been paid.

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) were fined a combined Rs 130 million for fatal accidents. The recovery of these fines is also under litigation.

The fines imposed on other companies on account of fatal accidents are as follows: (i) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO): Rs 41 million; (ii) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO): Rs 100 million; (iii) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO): Rs 51 million; and (iv) Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Rs 22.5 million.—MUSHTAQ GHUMMAN