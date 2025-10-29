BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
Print 2025-10-29

MLF expands presence in East Africa

Published 29 Oct, 2025 08:13am

KARACHI: To strengthen bilateral trade and explore new business opportunities between Pakistan and Kenya, the Memon Leadership Forum (MLF) has expanded its presence in East Africa by organising a two-day international conference in East Africa.

As part of efforts to bring various sectors together under one platform, the 2nd Memon Leadership Conference was hosted by the MLF East Africa Chapter on October 21-22, 2025.

Rafique Suleman, Chairman of the Memon Leadership Forum East Africa Chapter and President Pakistan Kenya Business Council has informed that the event brought together more than 57 delegates from around the world, including participants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Mozambique, the UAE, and Europe. Members of the Kenya Memon Jamaat also took part in the meeting, reflecting the growing unity between local and international Memon communities.

Suleman, who is former Chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), said the conference provided a strong platform for networking, dialogue, and collaboration in key areas such as cross-border trade, technology partnerships, youth empowerment, community development, and economic sustainability.

He reaffirmed the Forum’s mission to promote global connectivity, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy within the Memon community. As one of Pakistan’s leading rice exporters to Kenya, Suleman added that the conference would also help boost Pakistani rice exports and generate additional foreign exchange for the country.

Highlighting the broader vision of MLF, he said the Forum connects entrepreneurs, professionals, and community leaders worldwide, serving as a global platform for collaboration, innovation, and humanitarian service. Through such conferences, MLF continues to strengthen community bonds and encourage economic progress across borders.

The conference was held under the leadership of Abdul Rahim Janoo, Global President of MLF, Sir Iqbal Sacranie, Senior Vice President, and Hamza Tabani, Secretary General.

The opening ceremony was graced by several dignitaries, including Senator Mohamed Faki Mwinyihaji, representing Mombasa County, who served as the Chief Guest. Other prominent attendees included Mohamed Osman Ali, County Executive Committee Member for Trade, Tourism, and Culture; Kibwana Swaleh, Member of County Assembly for Miritini Ward; Erick Gitonga, representing Kenya’s business and governance sectors; Ambassador Abdul Razzak Al Hashimi, Director of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development; Asim Basharullah, CEO of Habib Bank AG Zurich; Hasnain Noorani, Managing Director of Pride Inn Hotels; and Mohammed Begha, Chairman of Nasserpuria Memon Jamat (NMJ) Mombasa.

Suleman thanked all international delegates, sponsors, and partners for their participation and support, emphasizing the importance of uniting Memon leaders globally to drive economic growth and social development.

He has also appreciated the efforts of the organising team including Osman Varwani (SVC), Javed Haroon (VC), Sikander Pasta, Arif Ali Khan, Faisal Anis Majid Naeem Pasta, Suleiman Bachoo, Sahil Harunani, Ahmed Kadernani and others.

