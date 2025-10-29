BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
BOP 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
CPHL 84.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-4.39%)
DCL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.62%)
DGKC 232.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.15%)
FCCL 52.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-3.04%)
FFL 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
GCIL 31.88 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
HUBC 208.13 Decreased By ▼ -4.64 (-2.18%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.29%)
KOSM 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-7.42%)
MLCF 94.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.71 (-3.79%)
NBP 201.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-1.99%)
PAEL 51.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.18%)
PIAHCLA 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
POWER 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.29%)
PPL 186.88 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.25%)
PREMA 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.87%)
PRL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.49%)
PTC 35.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.9%)
SNGP 128.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.91%)
SSGC 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.82%)
TELE 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
TPLP 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.04%)
TREET 31.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-4.26%)
TRG 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.12%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.29%)
BR100 16,737 Decreased By -282.2 (-1.66%)
BR30 52,957 Decreased By -1213.6 (-2.24%)
KSE100 160,101 Decreased By -2062.8 (-1.27%)
KSE30 48,859 Decreased By -559.2 (-1.13%)
Oct 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-29

PSO – 1Q earnings soar on liquidity gains

BR Research Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 08:52am

Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSX: PSO) delivered a strong financial performance in the first quarter of FY26, with profits more than doubling year-on-year, underpinned by higher inventory gains, lower finance costs, and improved liquidity. This comes despite a slight contraction in topline revenue, largely due to weakness in the RLNG segment.

During the quarter, the company’s net revenue fell by 6 percent year-on-year, driven by lower RLNG prices, even as volumes of key petroleum products continued to grow. Gross profit margins climbed to 4.1 percent, up from 3.3 percent in 1QFY25. Finance costs declined sharply by 43 percent year-on-year, reflecting lower interest rates and reduced short-term borrowings.

Other income rose 40 percent, supported by financial compensation on line-fill costs and stronger working capital management.

On the volume front, PSO’s Motor Spirit (MS) sales in 1QFY26 increased 1 percent year-on-year, while High-Speed Diesel (HSD) sales rose 6 percent. RLNG volumes, however, remained subdued.

The company’s liquidity position improved as receivables declined following the partial resolution of the power sector circular debt and timely payments from the gas company. This improvement eased working capital pressures, reduced reliance on borrowings, and contributed to the decline in finance costs.

The outlook for the remainder of FY26 remains broadly positive, supported by the proposed OMC margin increase by OGRA. If approved, this could provide a significant earnings uplift in the second half of the fiscal year. With liquidity already strengthening through power sector receivables and further gains expected from gas sector settlements, PSO’s profitability is expected to improve further. Gross margins are currently at their highest level in two years, while finance costs are at their lowest in several quarters.

PSX PSO Pakistan State Oil Company Limited PSO profit

Comments

200 characters

PSO – 1Q earnings soar on liquidity gains

Inflation may go up further: Real GDP growth now likely to stay at 3pc: World Bank

Pakistan, KSA agree to launch Economic Cooperation Framework

Oil edges up on US crude inventory draw

Trump says Gaza ceasefire holds, Israel has right to hit back if attacked

73pc members’ recommendation: Pakistan a viable place for FDI: OICCI survey

Solar energy uptake: CCP set to conduct study to uncover snags

PM says reliance on loans weakens economy

LCIA proceedings in GoP-SHPL case: PPIB files Rs1.52bn expense claims

Halal meat exports to Malaysia: Inter-ministerial meeting reviews complaints

Nepra imposes Rs100m fines on four Discos

Read more stories