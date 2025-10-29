BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
2025-10-29

Envoy reiterates Beijing's unwavering support

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 29 Oct, 2025 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong has said that Beijing’s support to Islamabad remains unwavering “in all times and under all circumstances.”

He shared these views at the first meeting of Pakistan-China Friendship Group here on Tuesday.

“Both countries remain united in safeguarding sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. China’s support to Pakistan remains unwavering in all times and under all circumstances,” he said at the event, held under the Convenorship of Senator Sherry Rehman.

The 15th five-year plan of the Communist Party of China (CPC) lays a foundation for joint progress in combating climate change and driving economic transformation, he said.

The envoy described agricultural cooperation between China and Pakistan as “the heart of poverty alleviation.”

“The farmer is the key to lifting communities from poverty,” he said.

The ambassador also mentioned upcoming projects to be launched in Pakistan with China’s support, including the establishment of 100 hospitals in Balochistan, new development and economic zones, which, he said, will generate local employment and improve water resource management.

Zaidong also announced further collaboration between the two countries in student exchange programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, Rehman, the Pakistan-China Friendship Group’s Convenor, appreciated what she described as

China’s consistent and unwavering support to Pakistan across all fields of national life.

“President Xi Jinping’s visionary global and bilateral leadership has been transformative, translating into CPEC phases one and two, bringing over USD 56 billion in investment over the last decade,” she said.

China’s remarkable success in lifting over 800 million people out of poverty offers powerful lessons for Pakistan, the senator said.

Rehman termed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economic transformation, which, she said, resulted in bringing billions of dollars in infrastructure and energy investment.

Rehman also lauded China’s continuous support in the Karakoram Highway expansion, poverty alleviation, counter-terrorism efforts, and support for Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue.

Agriculture remains the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, and through strategic collaboration with China, Pakistan can move from subsistence to sustainability, and from vulnerability to vitality, the lawmaker opined.

Senator Rehman stressed enhanced cooperation in agro-innovation, seed technology, water-efficient farming, and farmer training programmes between China and Pakistan.

These initiatives, she said, can redefine food security and rural progress in South Asia.

Senators from different political parties; Naseema Ehsan, Samina Mumtaz Zehri, Ashraf Jatoi, Faisal Saleem Rahman, Manzoor Kakar, Bushra Butt, Palwasha Khan, Afnan Ullah, Dilawar Khan, Hidayat Ullah, Abdul Qadir, and Waqar Mehdi, among others, attended the meeting.

