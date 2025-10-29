IMC posts Rs6.7bn profit after tax

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company Limited (IMC) has announced strong financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, reflecting robust sales growth and improved profitability amid a recovering economy.

Net sales revenue rose 48 percent to Rs 61.7 billion from Rs 41.6 billion in the same period last year, while profit after tax increased to Rs 6.7 billion from Rs 5.1 billion. Earnings per share stood at Rs 85.49, up from Rs 64.77. The Board declared a first interim cash dividend of Rs 51 per share, compared to Rs 39 last year.

The IMC recorded a 59 percent increase in vehicle sales, delivering 9,976 units versus 6,292 units a year earlier. Vehicle production rose 54 percent to 10,230 units, driven by sustained demand for Toyota’s Corolla and Yaris models. The Company maintained a steady 15 percent market share in the domestic automotive sector.

Profit growth was supported by higher volumes, cost discipline, and increased localization, along with a stable exchange rate and supply chain efficiency.

Commenting on the results, Ali Asghar Jamali, Chief Executive Officer, said: “This performance demonstrates our resilience and the enduring trust customers place in Toyota. Despite economic challenges and rising competition from used imports, we remain committed to localization, operational excellence, and delivering high-quality vehicles. Our focus is on long-term sustainability and value creation for all stakeholders.”

