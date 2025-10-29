Hyderabad, Sukkur & Larkana: Scooty training programme for women, girl students launched

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced the launch of a scooty training programme for women and female students in Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Larkana after Karachi. It has also decided to expand the scope of the People’s Bus Service to three more districts. The government further announced that the important section of the Yellow Line BRT, Taj Haider Bridge, will be opened to the public, and a new EV bus route from Gulshan-e-Maymar to Tower will be launched.

These decisions were made in an important meeting of the Transport Department chaired by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, MD SMTA Kanwal Nizam Bhutto, and other senior officials. The participants held detailed discussions on the ongoing and upcoming projects of the Transport and Mass Transit Department.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government is taking practical steps to empower women. The scooty training for women and female students in Hyderabad, Larkana, and Sukkur will be conducted in partnership with a private company.

