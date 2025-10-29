BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
BOP 37.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.4%)
CNERGY 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.37%)
CPHL 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-3.55%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.57%)
DGKC 233.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.47%)
FCCL 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.78%)
FFL 18.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.67%)
GCIL 32.26 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.67%)
HUBC 210.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.05%)
KEL 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-7.23%)
KOSM 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-7.71%)
MLCF 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.19%)
NBP 203.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.9%)
PAEL 52.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.79%)
PIAHCLA 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
POWER 18.18 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.73%)
PPL 189.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.14%)
PREMA 40.58 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.71%)
PRL 35.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PTC 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.38%)
SNGP 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.52%)
SSGC 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.54%)
TREET 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
TRG 72.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.82%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.7%)
BR100 16,737 Decreased By -282.2 (-1.66%)
BR30 52,957 Decreased By -1213.6 (-2.24%)
KSE100 160,101 Decreased By -2062.8 (-1.27%)
KSE30 48,859 Decreased By -559.2 (-1.13%)
Oct 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-29

Hyderabad, Sukkur & Larkana: Scooty training programme for women, girl students launched

Recorder Report Published 29 Oct, 2025 06:04am

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced the launch of a scooty training programme for women and female students in Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Larkana after Karachi. It has also decided to expand the scope of the People’s Bus Service to three more districts. The government further announced that the important section of the Yellow Line BRT, Taj Haider Bridge, will be opened to the public, and a new EV bus route from Gulshan-e-Maymar to Tower will be launched.

These decisions were made in an important meeting of the Transport Department chaired by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, MD SMTA Kanwal Nizam Bhutto, and other senior officials. The participants held detailed discussions on the ongoing and upcoming projects of the Transport and Mass Transit Department.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government is taking practical steps to empower women. The scooty training for women and female students in Hyderabad, Larkana, and Sukkur will be conducted in partnership with a private company.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sindh Government Yellow Line BRT scooty training programme EV bus

Comments

200 characters

Hyderabad, Sukkur & Larkana: Scooty training programme for women, girl students launched

Inflation may go up further: Real GDP growth now likely to stay at 3pc: World Bank

Pakistan, KSA agree to launch Economic Cooperation Framework

73pc members’ recommendation: Pakistan a viable place for FDI: OICCI survey

Solar energy uptake: CCP set to conduct study to uncover snags

PM says reliance on loans weakens economy

LCIA proceedings in GoP-SHPL case: PPIB files Rs1.52bn expense claims

Halal meat exports to Malaysia: Inter-ministerial meeting reviews complaints

Nepra imposes Rs100m fines on four Discos

QTA for Q1FY26: FPCCI rejects proposed positive adjustment

Plan to increase Indonesia’s palm oil quota under study

Read more stories